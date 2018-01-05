White Noise On YouTube Gets FIVE Separate Copyright Claims From Other White Noise Providers
from the ad-absurdum dept
The implications of YouTube's ContentID system in an era of user-generated content can sometimes be quite muddy. It is widely known that ContentID is open to abuse, and that it is indeed abused on the regular. However, too many stories about that abuse play far in the margins of what the average person could look at and recognize as a very real problem.
This is not one of those stories.
Instead, the story of how one music professor's upload to YouTube of 10 hours of pure white noise was flagged five times for copyright infringement (FIVE TIMES!) operates as though someone somewhere is trying to bring a reductio ad absurdum argument into physicality.
That’s what’s happened to Australia-based music technologist Sebastian Tomczak, who uploaded a completely non-infringing work to YouTube and now faces five separate copyright complaints. One of Tomczak videos was a masterpiece entitled “10 Hours of Low Level White Noise” which features – wait for it – ten hours of low-level white noise.
“The white noise video was part of a number of videos I put online at the time. I was interested in listening to continuous sounds of various types, and how our perception of these kinds of sounds and our attention changes over longer periods – e.g. distracted, focused, sleeping, waking, working etc,” Tomczak says.
I could embed the video, which you can find on YouTube here, but I won't bother because the video is exactly as advertised: ten straight hours of white noise. Tomczak composed this white noise himself, in all of its beautifully non-creative glory, making the copyright claims all the more absurd. Remember, copyright only applies to new creative works. White noise would not qualify. Now, the video is still available despite the copyright claims because the four different entities filing these five complaints against it -- one, incredibly, filed twice for two different "compositions"-- chose to simply monetize Tomczak's video instead of having it taken down.
As seen from the image below, posted by Tomczak to his Twitter account, the five complaints came from four copyright holders, with one feeling the need to file two separate complaints while citing two different works.
My ten hour white noise video now has five copyright claims! :) pic.twitter.com/dX9PCM1qGx
— Sebastian Tomczak (@littlescale) January 4, 2018
As you will see, several of the complaints came from representatives of folks creating white noise compositions as sleep therapy or for other therapeutic effect. This, it should hardly need to be noted, does not somehow make Tomczak's independent composition that is equally devoid of creative output somehow infringing. White noise is white noise for a reason, after all. This isn't even a case of what to do about copyright in the event of independent creation of the same creative works. Judge Learned Hand's famous line on independent creation notes: "[I]f by some magic a man who had never known it were to compose anew Keats's 'Ode on a Grecian Urn,' he would be an 'author,' and if he copyrighted it, others might not copy that poem, though they might of course copy Keats's." But white noise is no "Ode on a Grecian Urn." There simply is no copyright here at all.
Still, the story is immensely useful in demonstrating just how vulnerable to abuse ContentID and copyright claiming systems can be on the internet. The original claim against this video dates back several years, which means that for some time others have been profiting from Tomczak's white noise, with nothing in the way of human intervention on YouTube's end that would take one look at this whole thing and proclaim the claims ridiculous. In this case, this all happened to someone, Tomczak, who seems to largely not care about the claims beyond being mildly amused by them.
Tomczak says that to him, automated copyright claims are largely an annoyance and if he was making enough money from YouTube, the system would be detrimental in the long run. He feels it’s something that YouTube should adjust, to ensure that false claims aren’t filed against uploads like his.
But that lax attitude doesn't change the absurdity of a reality in which ten hours of white noise can be flagged by four different outsiders as infringing, all the while the copyright industries scream that Google and YouTube aren't doing enough to clamp down on copyright infringement.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Also known as...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Also known as...
Pretty sure you signed away your right to sue when you signed up to post videos, or they changed the terms later on you so you can't. It is bullshit, but its the platform's bullshit and there's nothing one can do but remove their videos and walk away really.
Or, go the nuclear route and sue the entities that have claimed monetization as they are now parties to copyright infringement and possibly other things, since they chose to monetize your video now. But that's gonna be costly, take time, and be really super annoying. On the other hand, since its not likely these parties are actually in Australia, he'll likely get the win by default and can take that to YouTube and try to force them to hand over any monies earned from the video. Which would be hilarious, and justice in my opinion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Also known as...
[i][b][citation needed][/b][/i]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Blargh.
This is what happens when you don’t update your text expander phrases. 😅
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Also known as...
I'd search it if I could get that to show up in English. It says "You're viewing YouTube in English (US)" but I seem to be getting every language other than English.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Also known as...
I do have to eat my words, and I am rather surprised to do so. YouTube does not force arbitration clauses on its users!
Instead they make you agree to come sue them in their HQ's local jurisdiction of Santa Clara County, California.
Of course, the indemnity clause before that pretty much means you agree not to sue them at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is SOLELY a Youtube problem, NOT copyright.
The flaw and miscreants are right in your title.
"the four different entities filing these five complaints against it -- one, incredibly, filed twice for two different "compositions"-- chose to simply monetize** Tomczak's video instead of having it taken down."
YOUTUBE HAS A FLAWED SYSTEM. NOT COPYRIGHT. YOUTUBE. DRIVEN BY GREED. YOUTUBE. NOT COPYRIGHT.**
Now on to your flaws:
"exactly as advertised: ten straight hours of white noise" -- Personally verified, or just assumed? You should nail these things down before writing. My own test with advanced feature player found a click or chirp at 7:35:12!
"on the regular"? Is that like "regularly"? ... Turn of phrase that makes me wonder if you are a "natural" person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is SOLELY a Youtube problem, NOT copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is SOLELY a Youtube problem, NOT copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is SOLELY a Youtube problem, NOT copyright.
You are half-right. Copyright, at least as outlined in US law, is flawed as holy hell. Term lengths that metaphorically laugh in the face of the word “limited” and a takedown system that forces the takedown of content before the person who posted said content can contest the takedown request are two of the biggest, but by no means the only, flaws in our lovely little copyright system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is SOLELY a Youtube problem, NOT copyright.
So, to clarify: Youtube is a business that tries to gain money off potentially copyrighted material. Copyright is in the US Constitution and is not going away, therefore Youtube MUST make follow the law. -- Now, trying to get more content means Youtube hands out some money, which brings in greed.
That's why I YELL up there: YOUTUBE AND GREED, NOT COPYRIGHT!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This is SOLELY a Youtube problem, NOT copyright.
That means they should report false DMCA claims such as the ones mentioned in this article to the proper authorities, correct?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: This is SOLELY a Youtube problem, NOT copyright.
Copyright is in the US Constitution and is not going away
You missed the second deepity in their comment, and one I feel is rather more important.
Copyright is allowed for in the constitution, not ensured. Congress could decide that copyright wasn't serving it's purpose(namely serving the public) and take it off the books entirely and that would be allowed according to the relevant text in constitution.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is SOLELY a Youtube problem, NOT copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is SOLELY a Youtube problem, NOT copyright.
YouTube can't effectively review all the videos being uploaded every second any more than FaceBook can review all the thousands of posts made per second. And even if either had the staff to do so, there are large grey areas where there will be little agreement on what constitutes offensive or copyright violating posts.
The problem is a copyright system that hands them an impossible job - putting THEM on the hook for users' posts. And so an automated system is the only way to go.
That system is biased heavily in favor of the IP holders, since they're the ones that can sue. Which unfortunately also makes it easy for trolls to abuse.
If copyright were less biased (offering penalties when the public's rights were violated) then no doubt YouTube's automated system would be less biased and harder to abuse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The mind boggles!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The mind boggles!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's similar to hybrid or GMO seeds spreading out from the intended fields to farmers then falling under patent and/or copyright laws, just that it's noise pullution in this case.
If I cannot avoid getting plastered with that shit, I ought not to be forced to pay for flushing it out of my system again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I Agree
But not in the way the copyright industry would like. Google and YouTube should be doing more to prevent these bogus take downs, even if that means qualified human intervention. They should be tweaking their algorithm as well, all the evidence given by these bogus take downs should give them something to work with. Use the automated system to locate potential issues, then verify it with qualified human intervention.
Then, change the way that accused up-loaders are treated. They should have the ability to counter claim, or deny or something before being tried and convicted by a claim they may or may not be able to be proven.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I Agree
Unfortunately, the DMCA says that when a service receives a (legal) takedown notice, the service must at least disable access to the content or lose Safe Harbor protections, and that is before they ever have to notify the party who uploaded that content. If’n you want to change the way takedown notifications are handled, you need to change the DMCA. Good luck.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I Agree
Slight scale problems there, as YouTube has one hour worth of videos uploaded per second, or ten years continuous watching per day. That is more hours of videos in a minute than Hollywood produces in a year.
Beside which, YouTube/Google do not have the infomation, such as copyright date, or granted licenses to actually determine whether a posted copy of a work is public domain, licensed use, or copyright infringement; never mind dealing with fair use issues. At best an algorithm can say yes, they are the same, or similar works, which is NOT a copyright status determination.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What if Tomczak left his white-noise generator lying around, and a macaque monkey picked up the generator and recorded ~10 hours of white noise?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I doubt Sebastian Tomczak simply copied the content of these four copyright holders, it might be infringement if he had.
I assume he has his own white noise generation system, what ever it may be, and created his own unique white noise. White noise by definition is random and is therefore not a copy - it is different. But that apparently does not stop people from making stupid ass claims, like the dude who recorded wild bird song only to be accused of infringement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment