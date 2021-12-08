Report Showcases How Elon Musk Undermined His Own Engineers And Endangered Public Safety
For a long time now, it's been fairly clear that consumer safety was an afterthought for some of the more well known companies developing self-driving technology. That was made particularly clear a few years back with Uber's fatality in Tempe, Arizona, which revealed that the company really hadn't thought much at all about public safety. The car involved in the now notorious fatality wasn't even programmed to detect jaywalkers, and there was little or no structure at Uber to meaningfully deal with public safety issues. The race to the pot of innovation gold was all consuming, and all other considerations (including human lives) were afterthoughts.
That same cavalier disregard for public safety has been repeatedly obvious over at Tesla, where the company's undercooked "autopilot" technology has increasingly resulted in a nasty series of ugly mishaps, and, despite years of empty promises, still doesn't work as marketed or promised. That's, of course, not great for the public, who didn't opt in to having their lives put at risk by 2,500 pound death machines for innovation's sake. Every week there's new evidence and lawsuits showing this technology is undercooked and dangerous, and every week we seemingly find new ways to downplay it.
This week the scope of Elon Musk's failures on this front became more clear thanks to a New York Times piece, which profiles how corner cutting on the autopilot project was an active choice by Musk at several points in the development cycle. The piece repeatedly and clearly shows that Musk overstated what the technology was capable of for the better part of the last decade:
"As the guiding force behind Autopilot, Mr. Musk pushed it in directions other automakers were unwilling to take this kind of technology, interviews with 19 people who worked on the project over the last decade show. Mr. Musk repeatedly misled buyers about the services’ abilities, many of those people say. All spoke on the condition of anonymity, fearing retaliation from Mr. Musk and Tesla."
Musk's bravado, and the exaggeration of the sophistication of Autopilot, helped encourage some customers to have too much trust in the product or actively misuse it. Constantly pushing undercooked software and firmware updates without proper review also created safety challenges. But the article tends to focus heavily on how Musk repeatedly undermined his own engineers through stubborn decisions that undermined both overall safety and engineer expertise, like Musk's unyielding belief that full automated driving could be accomplished with just cameras, and not cameras and radar (or other detection tech):
"Within Tesla, some argued for pairing cameras with radar and other sensors that worked better in heavy rain and snow, bright sunshine and other difficult conditions. For several years, Autopilot incorporated radar, and for a time Tesla worked on developing its own radar technology. But three people who worked on the project said Mr. Musk had repeatedly told members of the Autopilot team that humans could drive with only two eyes and that this meant cars should be able to drive with cameras alone."
The article also makes it clear that employees that were overly happy to please Musk's whims only tended to make the overall quality and safety issues worse. And when employees did challenge Musk in a bid to improve quality and safety, things very often didn't go well:
"In mid-2015, Mr. Musk met with a group of Tesla engineering managers to discuss their plans for the second version of Autopilot. One manager, an auto industry veteran named Hal Ockerse, told Mr. Musk he wanted to include a computer chip and other hardware that could monitor the physical components of Autopilot and provide backup if parts of the system suddenly stopped working, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting.
But Mr. Musk slapped down the idea, they said, arguing it would slow the progress of the project as Tesla worked to build a system that could drive cars by themselves. Already angry after Autopilot malfunctioned on his morning drive that day, Mr. Musk berated Mr. Ockerse for even suggesting the idea. Mr. Ockerse soon left the company."
None of this is particularly surprising for folks who have objectively watched Musk, but it does catalog his erratic bravado and risk taking in a comprehensive way that makes all of it seem notably more concrete. For a man whose reputation is one of engineering savvy, the report repeatedly showcases how Musk refused to actually listen to his own engineers. There's little doubt Musk has been innovative, but the report does a fairly solid job showcasing how a not insubstantial portion of his near-deified reputation is more than a little hollow.
Filed Under: autonomous vehicles, elon musk, safety, self-driving
Companies: tesla
I'm thinking that a 2,500 ton vehicle is rather a heavy for the typical American road.
A 5,000,000 lb. vehicle is more likely to be immobile and quite safe actually, as long as you're not underneath it as it sinks into the road.
Re:
I upvoted you for math.
Re:
Unless autopilot has been programmed to ignore it.
Oh great you just activated the Douche Signal.
I can't wait to hear from Elon and his fanbois how you're just like totally wrong about this man.
The car involved in the now notorious fatality wasn't even programmed to detect jaywalkers,
Industry standard. The auto industry literally invented jaywalkers, while busy stealing streets from everyone else but cars. Jaywalkers brought it on themselves, see?
Elon is right about everything
Hey, have you ever thought that the engineer was only giving the information that supports his own view of the situation? After all it is only human nature to want to be right all the time. So just as Elon Musk is not always right, so too is this engineer not right in the whole story.
Elon has a vision and needs to make progress towards it now and not in 20 years time. Sure, things will need to be tweeked, but that vision needs to be implemented.
Elon is a software engineer which means he gets the idea, then implements the idea, not the whole of everything. After the idea seems to work it is tweeked and tweeked until it does the thing it needs to do. Only then is the whole rest of the program added, things like safety and security. That is the part where the software works as advertised but needs to be made safe.
As you can see, Elons software as is everyone else's , is not finished and making it into a finished product is not yet being worked on. Elon is still iterating and so are the engineers. So eventually when the auto pilot is doing its job properly , then the software will be added to make it safe and secure. That day is not yet here, so caution when using auto pilot or any other self driving software.
Re: Elon is right about everything
As you can see, Elons software as is everyone else's, is not finished and making it into a finished product is not yet being worked on.
I was looking for the /s but you appear to be serious. If the car is not a finished product what are those that I see driving around?
What you are saying, whether you intended to or not, is the buyers are no more than beta testers. And paying handsomely for the privilege.
Re: Elon is right about everything
Trying to parse what you just said and I cannot tell if you are being sarcastic or not...
Is what you are trying to say is the software is not yet and is not yet ready to be released from beta testing to production. I personally do not want to be part of this beta test where when something goes wrong lives are on the line.
Re: Elon is right about everything
If architects designed structures the same way software engineers write code; the first woodpecker that came along would destroy civilization.
Re: Elon is right about everything
Autopilot doesn't "work as advertised" until it's safe to use. One doesn't simply design an unsafe system and only later "add" security and safety. Safety isn't a substance or object that can be taped onto a product in the final stages of development. To expect otherwise would be like trying to make ice cream healthier by adding vegetables after the ice cream has already been made. Security and safety should be continuously evaluated throughout the entire design process.
Re: Re: Elon is right about everything
Previous commenter here. Meant to reply to trontimouse's original comment but clicked the wrong button.
Re: Elon is right about everything
"Elon is a software engineer which means he gets the idea, then implements the idea,"
er, since when?
i think you mean 'elon is an immature richboi, which means he gets an idea, then people try to fulfil his crazy idea while he sits back and acts like he does all the work'.
He 'has ideas' (or 'visions')
The only difference between him and the person gibbering outside the local methadone dispensory is his dad was wealthy, and he leveraged that into having himself viewed as someone smart and productive, despite him never doing much either productive or smart except taking credit. The only real difference between him and Trump? 1302 weeks.
