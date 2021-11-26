Daily Deal: Black Friday Roundup

It's Black Friday and we have specials coupons you can use on the following deals and throughout the store. Coupon code BFSAVE20 gets you 20% off anything that is NOT a digital product, BFSAVE40 gets you 40% off apps and software, and BFSAVE70 gets you 70% off e-learning deals.

The Unity Game Developer and Player Bundle featuring PlayStation Plus will help you learn how to create your own amazing games. Courses include how to use AI to create games, how to create a 2D RPG, how to use Photon to build a 3D multiplayer game, and much more. The bundle also includes a one year subscription to PlayStation Plus. Connect with an enormous online community via PlayStation Plus to compete in PS classics like Star Wars: Battlefront, Uncharted, and many more. If that's not reason enough to pull the trigger, the subscription also delivers an epic monthly collection of free games, in a library that is constantly expanding. The bundle is on sale for $70.

The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle has 4 courses to help you learn how to mitigate attacks and vulnerabilities. The courses will help prepare you to sit for exams on CompTIA CASP, PenTest, CySA, and Security. It's on sale for $30.

Learn Unreal, C++, and game development. Want to level up your game development skill? The 2022 Ultimate Learn Unreal Game Development Bundle, created in collaboration with Epic Games, can help. Anyone who wants to learn to create games: Unreal Engine is a fantastic platform that enables you to make AAA-quality games. You'll get full lifetime access for a single one-off fee. The creators are qualified and experienced coders and avid gamers, so are able to explain complex concepts clearly, as well as entertain along the way. You will have access to a course forum where you can discuss topics on a course-wide basis, or down to the individual video. It's on sale for $35.

PDF Expert is the best PDF writer for Mac. You can easily edit text, images, and links. It will automatically detect the font, size, and opacity of the original text, so you can make edits easily. It’s fast, intuitive, and powerful to let you effortlessly complete literally any PDF task. Need to rework a complete section of a document? No problem. PDF Expert provides a series of essential functions that will transform the way you work with documents on your Mac. It's on sale for $30.

