Media Spends Years Insisting Facebook Makes Society Worse; Then Trumpets A Poll Saying People Think Facebook Makes Society Worse
Wherein The Copia Institute Tells The Eleventh Circuit That Florida's SB 7072 Law Violates Our Rights

Daily Deal: AnyFix iOS Fix

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Nov 17th 2021 10:45amDaily Deal

AnyFix is your one-stop solution to fix various iOS/iPadOS/tvOS/iTunes issues in minutes, and bring your Apple devices back to normal without data loss. AnyFix innovatively offers 3 repair modes for you to choose from based on how severe your problem is. It makes every effort to ensure you can fix the system problem on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV, with the highest ever success rate. AnyFix gives a one-click solution to fix 200+ iTunes errors. Can’t download/install/update iTunes? iTunes won't recognize iPhone? See an error when you back up, restore, or sync the device? Now you can solve any of them or other problems by simply clicking a button. No tedious operations are needed and no data loss at all. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Nov 2021 @ 10:50am

    Interesting ad. It appears to indicate it's software for macOS, based on the screenshot. However, macOS hasn't supported iTunes in over three years. This doesn't drive confidence in their ability to fix any issues that have cropped up in the past three years.

    The clickthrough says it supports Windows too, so maybe that's the iTunes angle. I'd suggest iMobie update their ad though, assuming they're still providing the same level of support.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bilvin Spicklittle, 17 Nov 2021 @ 1:11pm

    I thought I had found a unicorn... an advertisement that advertised something I might actually be interested in purchasing. It claims to be able to downgrade iOS? That alone is worth it. Then I click on the other features, and see yet more cool stuff? Hell, this might be worth whatever absurd price point they set it at.

    So I click through to see the prices, and it's per device. And per month/year. Honest to god, if I can only use it on one device anyway, why are you limiting me to 3 or 12 months? But really what this is is nothing more than a tax per device. Apple makes x dollars off of every ipad and iphone sold, and this company wants to come in behind and make y dollars off of every one of those you own. No thanks.

    I've got a bucket of ipads that the boss wants me to do recovery on... assets acquired when we bought a business. Former employees long gone, Apple won't do the recovery even though we have paperwork that shows we purchased them along with all the other assets. They are not worth $50 each to get them unlocked, and so they'll end up landfilled. I might talk him into $100 or something like that if I could get the entire bucket fixed, but there's no point in this with the business model they've chosen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Media Spends Years Insisting Facebook Makes Society Worse; Then Trumpets A Poll Saying People Think Facebook Makes Society Worse
Wherein The Copia Institute Tells The Eleventh Circuit That Florida's SB 7072 Law Violates Our Rights
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 305: Missouri Hasn't Really Learned Its Lesson (0)
12:10 In Big Shift For Apple, Company Makes It Easier For Users To Repair Phones (8)
10:50 Wherein The Copia Institute Tells The Eleventh Circuit That Florida's SB 7072 Law Violates Our Rights (8)
10:45 Daily Deal: AnyFix iOS Fix (2)
09:32 Media Spends Years Insisting Facebook Makes Society Worse; Then Trumpets A Poll Saying People Think Facebook Makes Society Worse (11)
06:28 Jeff Bewkes Blames AT&T Incompetence For Bungled Time Warner, HBO Mergers (9)

Tuesday

20:14 Rockstar's GTA Retro Games Was Completely Broken And Support Was Ghosting Everyone (14)
15:38 DEA Racks Up Two Forfeiture Losses In One Week, Returns $100,000 In Stolen Cash To Victims (8)
13:36 Supreme Court Takes A Pass On A Chance To Firmly Establish A Right To Record Police Officers (11)
11:59 EU's Latest Internet Regulatory Madness: Destroying Internet Security With Its Digital Identity Framework (7)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.