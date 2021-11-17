Daily Deal: AnyFix iOS Fix
AnyFix is your one-stop solution to fix various iOS/iPadOS/tvOS/iTunes issues in minutes, and bring your Apple devices back to normal without data loss. AnyFix innovatively offers 3 repair modes for you to choose from based on how severe your problem is. It makes every effort to ensure you can fix the system problem on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV, with the highest ever success rate. AnyFix gives a one-click solution to fix 200+ iTunes errors. Can’t download/install/update iTunes? iTunes won't recognize iPhone? See an error when you back up, restore, or sync the device? Now you can solve any of them or other problems by simply clicking a button. No tedious operations are needed and no data loss at all. It's on sale for $40.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Interesting ad. It appears to indicate it's software for macOS, based on the screenshot. However, macOS hasn't supported iTunes in over three years. This doesn't drive confidence in their ability to fix any issues that have cropped up in the past three years.
The clickthrough says it supports Windows too, so maybe that's the iTunes angle. I'd suggest iMobie update their ad though, assuming they're still providing the same level of support.
I thought I had found a unicorn... an advertisement that advertised something I might actually be interested in purchasing. It claims to be able to downgrade iOS? That alone is worth it. Then I click on the other features, and see yet more cool stuff? Hell, this might be worth whatever absurd price point they set it at.
So I click through to see the prices, and it's per device. And per month/year. Honest to god, if I can only use it on one device anyway, why are you limiting me to 3 or 12 months? But really what this is is nothing more than a tax per device. Apple makes x dollars off of every ipad and iphone sold, and this company wants to come in behind and make y dollars off of every one of those you own. No thanks.
I've got a bucket of ipads that the boss wants me to do recovery on... assets acquired when we bought a business. Former employees long gone, Apple won't do the recovery even though we have paperwork that shows we purchased them along with all the other assets. They are not worth $50 each to get them unlocked, and so they'll end up landfilled. I might talk him into $100 or something like that if I could get the entire bucket fixed, but there's no point in this with the business model they've chosen.
