Federal Government Announces Legal Defense Fund For Journalists Facing Bogus Defamation Lawsuits From Government Officials
Jury Correctly Recognizes That Print-On-Demand Website Isn't A 'Counterfeiting' Business Engaged In Infringement

Daily Deal: Airflow Video Streaming

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Nov 12th 2021 10:57amDaily Deal

Airflow can stream full 4K HDR HEVC files to Chromecast Ultra, Built-in, Apple TV 4K and AirPlay 2 enabled TVs. It will go out of its way not to touch the original video stream unless absolutely needed for compatibility reasons, ensuring the best possible video quality with the lowest CPU load (your computer fans will thank you). This is not yet another FFmpeg wrapper like you might have seen elsewhere. Airflow's custom-built video processing pipeline goes way beyond wrapping FFmpeg and calling it a day. Airflow can handle pretty much any video format and codec you throw at it. And for those pesky videos that are incompatible with your device - Airflow will handle that transparently, with hardware-accelerated transcoding if your computer supports it. It's on sale for $15 and use the code SAVE15NOV to get an additional 15% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Federal Government Announces Legal Defense Fund For Journalists Facing Bogus Defamation Lawsuits From Government Officials
Jury Correctly Recognizes That Print-On-Demand Website Isn't A 'Counterfeiting' Business Engaged In Infringement
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...

Loading...
Recent Stories

Friday

12:09 It's Time To End The Anti-Circumvention Exemption Circus (2)
11:02 Jury Correctly Recognizes That Print-On-Demand Website Isn't A 'Counterfeiting' Business Engaged In Infringement (3)
10:57 Daily Deal: Airflow Video Streaming (0)
09:41 Federal Government Announces Legal Defense Fund For Journalists Facing Bogus Defamation Lawsuits From Government Officials (1)
06:35 Canadian Telecom Giant Rogers Mired In Bizarre Executive Power Feud That Began With A Butt Dial (6)

Thursday

20:03 DRM Breaking Games Again, This Time Due To New Intel Chip Architecture (25)
16:08 Drug Price Negotiation Is A Second-Best Fix. Here's What Will Really Work (10)
13:41 ATF Goes On Tour To Teach Journalists That Cops Are Usually Right When They Kill Someone (13)
11:59 Chinese Internet Companies Are Censoring People Who Write Or Speak Tibetan Or Uyghur, Lending A Hand To China's Cultural Genocides (4)
10:50 Rupert Murdoch Spreads False Claim Biden FCC Nom Wants To 'Censor Conservatives.' NewsMax & OAN Immediately Prove Him Wrong. (24)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.