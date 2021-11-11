DRM Breaking Games Again, This Time Due To New Intel Chip Architecture
from the chips-and-blip dept
We were just discussing how Denuvo's inability to renew one of its domains suddenly prevented lots of paying customers from playing several of their paid-for video games. While we can laugh at Denuvo's ineptitude, the real point in all of that is once again how DRM in video games tends to prevent nothing when it comes to piracy, yet paying customers tend to get impacted for a variety of reasons. DRM, in other words, almost universally functions to punish paying customers, which is stupid.
And now here we are again, with DRM suddenly preventing paying customers from playing their games, albeit for a completely different reason. Intel released a list of something like 50 games where DRM breaks playability as a result of Intel's new chip architecture. While the reason this occurs on these chips is somewhat technical, ArsTechnica has a writeup that includes a reasonable summary.
We've already covered how Alder Lake's hybrid "big.little" design splits the CPU's workload into high-powered "performance" (P) cores and low-powered "efficiency" (E) cores. But after hinting at the potential issue in a developer FAQ last month, Intel is now confirming that some games contain DRM that Intel says "may incorrectly recognize 12th Generation Intel Core Processors efficient-cores (E-cores) as another system." That issue can lead to games that "may crash during launch or gameplay or unexpectedly shut down," Intel says.
PC Mag's Chris Stobing explained that the issue arises from the DRM middleware treating the two different types of cores as two distinct systems. "Once it detects that some portion of the load has been split between the P- and E-cores, it sees the new cores as a new license holder (a separate system) and force-quits the game to prevent what it believes is two PCs trying to play one game on the same key,” he said.
That makes technical sense. What doesn't make sense is why this DRM is used in the first place. Again, I can just about promise you that all or a majority of these games are being pirated anyway, despite the DRM. So here again we have the classic DRM scenario: pirates going to pirate, while the paying customer finds out the game they bought suddenly isn't operable any longer.
Now, Intel has indicated that it will be patching this issue out and is working directly with game developers to do that. In addition, it has provided workarounds, such as:
Intel says users can get around the problem by upgrading to Windows 11 (in some cases) or launching into the BIOS setup and turning on Legacy Game Compatibility Mode, then activating it with the Scroll Lock key. But an Intel spokesperson told PC Mag that this mode isn't yet available on at least some Alder Lake CPUs and "should be included in a future BIOS update."
But when viewed through the lens of the average PC gamer, this is mostly absurd. Upgrade the entire OS to play a game you already bought? Making changes in the BIOS? Come on.
DRM needs to die. It's almost entirely useless at everything other than screwing things up for game companies' actual customers. How can all of this be worth it?
Filed Under: drm, video games
Companies: intel
It is a pity that we can't get a law.
Imagine if they had to display what DRM was in every game on the outside of the box.
People could then see easily which bullshit they will have to put up with (we registered a domain we forgot to keep going that all of our protected games use).
Pretty sure it would crash sales and finally make a point to companies... if you DRM it we won't buy.
There has not been a single fscking story of DRM making a game better for paying customers, but many talking about how stupid this shit is & makes the problem worse because 'pirates' get better gaming experiences. (Not to mention sometimes the 'pirated' copies run better).
I get people want to play the new games, but perhaps its time to stop playing the battered wife in the exchange. They say sorry, promise it will get better, and then fsck you over again & again.
Games that don't work from day 1.
Games that might work as advertised in 6 months.
Games that might stop working because we didn't pay for a domain.
All to stop pirates... who have working games to play without all of these hassles... only at the expense of paying customers being satisfied. Seems simple yet somehow they refuse to remember that consumers are the customers & you should put more into pleasing them then screwing them over.
I still remember why I pirated games, sample before you buy.
Could trust the magazines back then as much as these days, advertisers got the reviews they want. Even then just to many games coming out for a student to pay for.
And in more then a few cases due to DRM warnings from friends/the grapevine (which also meant that these were not to sample but 'screw you, you won't get my money').
So why hasn't changed anything? The beancounters cannot put a price tag on the the negatives of putting in DRM so they don't even bother with it, just mentioning enough of it for CYA purposes. And for the games that they do the balance is $ > negatives.
About the only good use for DRM that I can see is stopping people from having the game before the official release day and even that is an iffy reason.
If I’m licensed to run one copy of the game, but the developer makes it impossible to run that copy and refuses me a refund, then they have no grounds to complain if my one copy is the pirated version that works every time. I am paying them for the license, after all.
DRM.
Encouraging piracy by attempting to thwart it.
"That makes technical sense. What doesn't make sense is why this DRM is used in the first place"
I can probably answer that. The videogame industry right now is a very crowded marketplace, and it's hard to guarantee any specific level of sales. Shareholders will demand constant increases in profits. If those fail to materialise, there's all sorts of reasons, ranging from a bad product, bad marketing, bad timing among competing products, general fatigue among gamers surrounding a specific genre, etc. These are complicated to sort through with a post mortem investigation, and certain managers will be on the hook for those.
But then, there's piracy! Pretty much every game is pirated, so you can blame piracy for any shortfall in sales. It's a fantastic scapegoat for any bad move on your part. It doesn't matter what the real issues were in failure - look over there! The game was pirated so that's the reason!
So those managers insist on DRM being included. But, DRM is constantly broken, usually rather quickly. So, they enter into a never-ending, constantly escalating arms race against the pirates. To fool those shareholders, they have to prove that they're working against new ways of breaking DRM, which leads to idiocy like this. It essentially works as designed - the shareholders get someone to blame for lower profits, the management involved in the bad decisions get to keep their jobs and bonuses, and none of those people care about the welfare of customers after they made their purchases.
