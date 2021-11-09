Hong Kong Government Now Directly Censoring Films In Hopes Of Shutting Down Protest-Related Documentaries
Tue, Nov 9th 2021 1:36pmLeigh Beadon

Facebook is under a lot of scrutiny lately, and for very good reasons! But the anger surrounding Facebook has also resulted in plenty of criticism that is misleading or downright inaccurate in its description of how the company operates and what it does — though Facebook itself carries some of the blame for that happening, too. The goal of fixing the problems with social media isn't helped by misrepresenting what those problems are, so this week we're joined by Gizmodo's Shoshana Wodinsky to discuss all the things people get wrong about Facebook.

Filed Under: advertising, shoshana wodinsky, social media
Companies: facebook

