Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous comment about the valuation of Trump's social network venture:

The fact a company with $300 million felt it necessary to steal free software, pretty much says all that needs to be said.

In second place, it's That One Guy talking about Nintendo's disastrously bad implementation of N64 games for the Switch:

Pirates yet again have the superior version It all makes sense now, it wasn't so much that the ROM sites were providing competition in the available games so much as they'd allow people to see just how terrible the official offerings were compared to the unofficial ones and might have forced Nintendo to do more than the absolute bare minimum.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got a brief exchange regarding the Association of American Publishers trying to withhold documents in the lawsuit against the Internet Archive. First, it's Stephen T. Stone noting the red flag:

Nothing says “something fishy is going on here” like trying to prevent discovery in a legal proceeding.

Next, it's Thad adding a caveat:

I'd probably amend that slightly and say that it's suspicious when a plaintiff wants to prevent discovery. A defendant may have a very good reason to try to block discovery. See Devin Nunes's various vexatious suits trying to unmask anonymous critics.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous comment about the AAP documents:

They'd really love to give them the documents, but all parties haven't finished collectively deciding what price they want to charge.

In second place, it's Toom1275 on our post about the criminal defamation law police used to arrest a critic, responding to someone expressing their hope that the defendant can beat the charges:

"Beating" charges? Next they're gonna call that assaulting law enforcement.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we've got a pair of references to closely related cartoons. First, it's MTL with a comment about the ongoing efforts of California prosecutors to get user info from Signal that Signal doesn't have:

A la Simpsons: Dzzt OW!

Dzzt OW!

Dzzt OW!

Finally, it's Stephen T. Stone again, invoking a popular meme in response to the problems with Trump's SPAC deal:

