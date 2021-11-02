The Scale Of Content Moderation Is Unfathomable
 
Journalism

from the truth-and-coverage dept

Tue, Nov 2nd 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

The documents revealed by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen are full of important information — but the media hasn't been doing the best job of covering that information and all its nuances. There are plenty of examples of reporters taking one aspect out of context and presenting it in the worst possible light, while ignoring the full picture. This week, we're joined by law professor Kate Klonick to discuss the media's failings in covering the Facebook Papers, and the unwanted outcomes this could produce.

Filed Under: frances haugen, journalism, kate klonick, podcast, social media
Companies: facebook

