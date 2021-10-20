LinkedIn (Mostly) Exits China, Citing Escalating Demands For Censorship
Less than week from its horrendous decision to help China's censorship apparatus keep Chinese residents from accessing the accounts of American journalists, LinkedIn has announced it will no longer be offering the full-featured version of its quasi-social media platform in the country. (via the BBC)
Specifically cited in senior vice president Morak Shroff's announcement is China's escalating censorship demands, albeit in a bit more non-specific terms. It also acknowledges Microsoft and LinkedIn made a calculated decision to do business with a government that had the power to shut it down (or run it off) if LinkedIn failed to satisfactorily acquiesce.
Our decision to launch a localized version of LinkedIn in China in February 2014 was driven by our mission to connect the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful. We recognized that operating a localized version of LinkedIn in China would mean adherence to requirements of the Chinese government on Internet platforms. While we strongly support freedom of expression, we took this approach in order to create value for our members in China and around the world. We also established a clear set of guidelines to follow should we ever need to re-evaluate our localized version of LinkedIn in China.
This strategy has enabled us to navigate the operation of our localized version of LinkedIn in China over the past seven years to help our members in China find a job, share and stay informed. While we’ve found success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunity, we have not found that same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed. We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China. Given this, we’ve made the decision to sunset the current localized version of LinkedIn, which is how people in China access LinkedIn’s global social media platform, later this year.
This makes LinkedIn the last US-based social media service to exit the Chinese market. It was preceded by all the rest, which have either been blocked or voluntarily parted ways with the country. And this announcement doesn't mean LinkedIn is completely done with China. The post says it will offer a stripped down version called "InJobs," which will only contain users' contact information and job histories. It's just LinkedIn with all the "social" stuff removed, like the ability to share posts or articles.
That should reduce the number of censorship demands to near zero. But it's China, so demands will continue to be made. This slimmed-down version of LinkedIn still gives the government the option of vanishing accounts of people it doesn't like, making it more difficult for them to connect with potential employees and employers.
On the whole, it's a good decision by LinkedIn. The past few years have seen demands ramp up. And they've also seen LinkedIn's compliance rise to meet the demand. It's not a good look for a US tech company, no matter how enticing a market of a billion potential users is.
Filed Under: censorship, china, journalists, profiles
Companies: linkedin, microsoft
Good.
I have to wonder
With this major nationalist push by the Chinese government, are they gearing up for war? Take full control at home before trying to take control of the rest?
All hail Winnie-the-Pooh!
Re: I have to wonder
careful, he might stick a honey jar on your nose.
Re: I have to wonder
China isn't that expansionist - they want a buffer state between rivals for one (see North Korea). It is almost certainly more about internal control - Xi is engaged in a classic Chinese dynasty mistake of "screw over one of your best performers for fear of them becoming rivals and compromising your power". That occured many times - historically mostly naval related. First with foreign sea trade and later weakening their navy even after they had major cities raided by pirates and not even taking up the post-ransom offer to become/join their navy after they were already proven woefully inadequate. Given European powers and their hunger for trade and expansion that decision proved to be the start of a /lot/ of pain.
Xi is now screwing over information and cultural products now in favor of concrete - even for the sorts of Circuses to go along with the Bread like Pop/Idol musicians.
Re: Re: I have to wonder
Its far more like he has no clue how to manage his economic system, but only really cares about having a thin skin and total control over his entire population.
Chinese people cant be too rich, unless of course they are 100% party line followers. The west cant have too much influence, unless we can copy their designs. Workers cant have too many rights, because no one cares about workers at all.
Mix in very low trust in anyone you meet and assume they could be a capitalist pig and welcome to what life in China is like right now.
Apartments are falling down, buildings were build for pure investment, entire ghost city's exist. Its really nuts how much weird stuff is going on in China because the government wants total control.
