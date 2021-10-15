Plagiarism By Techdirt: Our Plagiarized NFT Collection Can Now Actually Be Bid On

A few weeks ago, we wrote about our latest experiment with NFTs (which is part of the research we're doing into NFTs for a deep dive paper I'm working on). There's a very long explanation to explain the NFTs in question and why we're plagiarizing Prof. Brian Frye (but making them much, much cooler). But, after we posted that, we discovered one little problem. The platform that we were using, OpenSea (the most popular and user friendly NFT marketplace)... didn't work. At least not for us. We've spent 3 weeks asking OpenSea to fix things and last night they finally figured out the problem, so that you can now (finally) actually bid in the open auction for our plagiarized set of NFTs about plagiarism.

There are tons of reasons to back them -- some good, some less good -- but at the very least, it will help support Techdirt, it will show that culture works by building on those who came before, not by locking up content, and it will let you experiment with NFTs if you haven't already. Also, it'll let you show how maybe people shouldn't freak out over plagiarism all the time -- and when else do you have a chance to do that?

The entire collection can be seen here, and they do look amazing, if I do say so myself.

