Report: TSA Is Spending $1 Billon On Bag Scanners That 'May Never Meet Operational Needs'
Why Section 230 'Reform' Effectively Means Section 230 Repeal

Daily Deal: The Complete 2021 Learn Linux Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Oct 12th 2021 10:50amDaily Deal

The Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle has 12 courses to help you learn Linux OS concepts and processes. You'll start with an introduction to Linux and progress to more advanced topics like shell scripting, data encryption, supporting virtual machines, and more. Other courses cover Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (RHEL 8), virtualizing Linux OS using Docker, AWS, and Azure, how to build and manage an enterprise Linux infrastructure, and much more. It's on sale for $59.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Report: TSA Is Spending $1 Billon On Bag Scanners That 'May Never Meet Operational Needs'
Why Section 230 'Reform' Effectively Means Section 230 Repeal
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

Introducing the new Techdirt Insider Chat, now hosted on Discord. If you are an Insider with a membership that includes the chat feature and have not yet been invited to join us on Discord, please reach out here.

Loading...
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:44 Twitch, Others, Ban Amouranth Yet Again, Once Again With Zero Transparency (4)
15:50 Alabama Supreme Court Rules Law Enforcement Can Withhold Almost All Records Indefinitely (8)
13:40 LA Sheriff's Handpicked 'Public Integrity Unit' Doing Little More Than Harassing And Intimidating The Department's Critics (5)
12:16 Facebook Banning & Threatening People For Making Facebook Better Is Everything That's Wrong With Facebook (34)
10:55 Why Section 230 'Reform' Effectively Means Section 230 Repeal (31)
10:50 Daily Deal: The Complete 2021 Learn Linux Bundle (0)
09:59 Report: TSA Is Spending $1 Billon On Bag Scanners That 'May Never Meet Operational Needs' (13)
04:37 Most People Probably Don't Need A VPN, Experts Now Advise (44)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (60)

Saturday

12:30 This Week In Techdirt History: October 3rd - 9th (5)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.