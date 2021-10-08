Bizarre Magistrate Judge Ruling Says That If Facebook Deletes In Account, It No Longer Needs To Keep Details Private
Locast Shuts Down, As Yet Again A Bad Interpretation Of Copyright Law Makes The World Worse

Daily Deal: The Web Development Crash Course Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Oct 8th 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

The Web Development Crash Course Bundle has 6 courses to help you become a master programmer. You'll learn about C++, Bootstrap, Modern OpenGL, HTML, and more. The courses will teach you how to create websites, how to program for virtual reality, how to create your own games, and how to create your own apps. The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Bizarre Magistrate Judge Ruling Says That If Facebook Deletes In Account, It No Longer Needs To Keep Details Private
Locast Shuts Down, As Yet Again A Bad Interpretation Of Copyright Law Makes The World Worse
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Discord

Introducing the new Techdirt Insider Chat, now hosted on Discord. If you are an Insider with a membership that includes the chat feature and have not yet been invited to join us on Discord, please reach out here.

Loading...
Recent Stories

Friday

12:00 Winding Down Our Latest Greenhouse Panel: Content Moderation At The Infrastructure Layer (0)
10:44 Locast Shuts Down, As Yet Again A Bad Interpretation Of Copyright Law Makes The World Worse (7)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Web Development Crash Course Bundle (0)
09:34 Bizarre Magistrate Judge Ruling Says That If Facebook Deletes In Account, It No Longer Needs To Keep Details Private (3)
06:31 FCC's 'New' Robocall Plan Isn't Particularly New, Won't Seriously Reduce Robocalls (5)
03:27 Court Tells Child Sexual Abuse Investigators That The Private Search Warrant Exception Only Works When There's A Private Search (5)

Thursday

20:04 Seuss Estate And ComicMix Copyright Case Settles In The Saddest Possible Way (17)
15:37 Filecoin Foundation Ensuring That SecureDrop Can Continue To Help Whistleblowers And Journalists (2)
13:34 Court Awards Qualified Immunity To Florida Deputy Who Arrested A Driver For An 'I EAT ASS' Window Decal (14)
12:12 Trump Asks Court To Reinstate His Twitter Account ASAP (39)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.