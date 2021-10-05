Techdirt Podcast Episode 300: How Our Views Have Changed Over 300 Episodes
from the it's-been-a-while dept
Last week, we celebrated 300 episodes of the Techdirt Podcast with a live stream, for which we brought back original co-hosts Dennis Yang and Hersh Reddy. You can watch the stream on YouTube, but now it's time to release the episode as normal! The subject was simple, but led the conversation in all kinds of interesting directions: how have our views on technology issues changed and evolved since the podcast started?
