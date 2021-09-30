Tune In To Our Live Stream Of The 300th Techdirt Podcast Episode!

from the starting-soon dept

As we recently announced, we're celebrating 300 episodes of the Techdirt Podcast with a special live-streamed episode today, an hour from now, at 1pm PT/4pm ET. Original co-hosts Dennis Yang and Hersh Reddy are returning to join Mike for this discussion, and we're also (barring technical issues) allowing our Patreon backers to call in live with questions!

Watch the live stream on YouTube »

If you're not yet a backer but would like to call in, there's still time! Just back us at any level on Patreon and you'll gain access to a Patron-only post there, which contains the link to watch via our podcast recording platform and use the call-in feature.

We're excited to celebrate this milestone with our listeners and supporters, and look forward to seeing you all there!

Filed Under: podcast