Google, NBC Bring Dumb Cable TV Blackout Feuds To Streaming
Social Media Regulation In African Countries Will Require More Than International Human Rights Law
Techdirt Podcast Episode 299: The Misinformation About Disinformation
 

Tune In To Our Live Stream Of The 300th Techdirt Podcast Episode!

Techdirt

from the starting-soon dept

Thu, Sep 30th 2021 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

As we recently announced, we're celebrating 300 episodes of the Techdirt Podcast with a special live-streamed episode today, an hour from now, at 1pm PT/4pm ET. Original co-hosts Dennis Yang and Hersh Reddy are returning to join Mike for this discussion, and we're also (barring technical issues) allowing our Patreon backers to call in live with questions!

Watch the live stream on YouTube »

If you're not yet a backer but would like to call in, there's still time! Just back us at any level on Patreon and you'll gain access to a Patron-only post there, which contains the link to watch via our podcast recording platform and use the call-in feature.

We're excited to celebrate this milestone with our listeners and supporters, and look forward to seeing you all there!

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: podcast

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Google, NBC Bring Dumb Cable TV Blackout Feuds To Streaming
Social Media Regulation In African Countries Will Require More Than International Human Rights Law
Techdirt Podcast Episode 299: The Misinformation About Disinformation
 
Follow Techdirt
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:00 Tune In To Our Live Stream Of The 300th Techdirt Podcast Episode! (1)

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 299: The Misinformation About Disinformation (0)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 298: The Impact Of 'Shadowbanning' (1)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.