This Thursday, Watch The Techdirt Podcast Live - And Become A Patreon Backer To Call In With Questions!

from the 300-episodes dept

Tue, Sep 28th 2021 10:00amLeigh Beadon

As you may know, we’re fast approaching our 300th episode of the podcast, and to celebrate we’re bringing back the original co-hosts, Dennis Yang and Hersh Reddy, to join Mike Masnick for a special live-streamed episode this Thursday, September 30th at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

Stay tuned on Thursday morning when we’ll be sharing a link to the YouTube live stream here on the blog and on Twitter. But, for our backers on Patreon, we’re also testing out a new feature that will allow you to call in live and talk to the hosts! If you're already a backer, you can find the link to join via our recording and call-in platform on Patreon in your message inbox and in a backers-only post on our page. If not, now's the time to become a patron and get access to this and other special bonuses! This is the first time we’ve experimented with this feature, so we’re anticipating the possibility of technical issues that prevent it from working — but if all goes well, we’re excited to field your questions and celebrate 300 episodes of The Techdirt Podcast!

Filed Under: live call-ins, live streaming, techdirt podcast
Companies: techdirt

