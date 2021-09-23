Daily Deal: The Premium Python Programming Bundle

Appeals Court Says State Secrets Privilege Means NSA Can Avoid Wikimedia Foundation's Unlawful Surveillance Allegations
Thu, Sep 23rd 2021 10:49amDaily Deal

The Premium Python Programming Bundle has 10 courses on the world's leading programming language. Whether it is for scientific programming, gaming, or web development, Python has the tools and libraries that will make your project come to life. These courses will help you understand and be able to use Python without any prior knowledge. The bundles is on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

