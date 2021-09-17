PETA Sues NIH And HHS Directors For Blocking Comments With 'PETA' And '#StopAnimalTesting'
from the that's-not-content-neutral dept
PETA is certainly not above filing some pretty ridiculous lawsuits, so I was initially skeptical when I heard that it had filed a lawsuit against the directors of the National Institutes of Health (Francis Collins) and Health & Human Services (Xavier Becerra) over Facebook keyword blocking. However, upon reading through the lawsuit, it seems pretty legit. At issue is that it appears that NIH has put in place a block list on Facebook and Instagram that blocks anyone from mentioning PETA and a surprisingly long list of words and phrases that are likely of interest to PETA.
If this sounds sorta somewhat similar to the lawsuits saying that the President can't block people on social media, well, perhaps that's because that lawsuit and this one both involve lawyers from the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia, who have specialized in getting government officials to stop abusing social media blocks to suppress speech. In this case, some PETA supporters were noticing that certain comments they were posting on the NIH Facebook and Instagram pages didn't appear to be showing up. So they FOIA'd the blocklist that NIH was using, and discovered it was pretty extensive... and not generally what you would call "content neutral" (which would be required under the 1st Amendment):
a. #stopanimaltesting
b. #stoptesting
c. #stoptestingonanimals
d. Animal(s), animalitos, animales
e. Chimpanzee(s), chimp(s)
f. Primate(s)
g. Marmoset(s)
h. Cats, gatos [i.e., Spanish for “cats”]
i. Monkey(s), monkies
j. Mouse, mice
k. Experiment
l. Test(ing), testing facility
m. Stop
n. PETA, PETALatino
o. Suomi,1 Harlow2
p. Hurt, hurting
q. Kill
r. Torture(s), torturing
s. Torment(ing)
t. Cruel
u. Revolting
That list is pretty revealing. I mean, it's not difficult to see how this came about. Not for nothing, but PETA folks can be a pain in the ass. Which seems to basically be by design. They like making a nuisance of themselves, and you can see how some administrator at NIH was getting sick of it and started coming up with words that would block their annoying comments. And that's fine for normal everyday private actors. But when it's the government, there's a problem. Especially when that list seems so clearly targeted. For something like this to survive 1st Amendment scrutiny it needs to be "content neutral." This is anything but.
Defendants’ practice of hiding comments containing words associated with animal rights advocacy, including the name of a well-known animal rights organization, is a viewpointdiscriminatory and content-based restriction on speech that infringes Plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights. It violates Plaintiffs’ right to speak in a public forum and their right to read the speech of others who have used blocked keywords in comments on Defendants’ social media pages.
Given the ruling in Knight v. Trump, the claims here seem pretty strong (in fact, potentially even stronger than that case). This isn't just blocking people, it's legit trying to bar discussions of certain topics NIH doesn't want discussed in open spaces that it is creating, as a government entity. PETA may be annoying (and at times frivolous and ridiculous), but this lawsuit seems exactly on point.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, comment filters, comments, filters, francis collins, free speech, hhs, nih, xavier becerra
Companies: knight first amendment institute, peta
Well, at least they aren't fighting for the copyrights of a macaque monkey named after a famous anime show (or vice-versa?).
I'll show myself the door. Sorry.
PETA is to animals as Autism Speaks is to People on the spectrum. Born on “good intentions,” only to make a road out of that.
Re:
That's irrelevant as to whether the first amendment can prohibit them from being blocked by the government, which in this case they do not.
That filter could be circumvented easily with a VPN. since the connection would be encrypted and keyword blockers rendered ineffective.
Re:
stares
Did... did you read the story?
Something something thanks for removing all doubt.
Re: Re:
I would really like to believe that the brain damage need to read the article, and then make the original comment is impossible to achieve (sufficient brain damage to make the comment would leave one tragically unable to actually read the article).
So, if this isn't trolling, then there are some deep questions about human biology, and maybe western education that need urgent addressing.
PS. I chalk it up to trolling.
Re: Re: Re:
Have you not studied the 'Hold my beer' race for very long?
The level of understanding and confidence shown makes me wonder if the IP tracks back to Congress.
Human biology is icky and western education is the best that a bunch of people in texas can approve (even when they are horribly wrong).
I wish it was trolling but I keep coming back to that cartoon of the guy screaming I did my research.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I try to need to study that race as infrequently as possible.
In my experiance: doing so rarely makes a positive contribution to life.
Re: Re: Re:
Dunning-Kruger tech support, we specialize in privacy and security, how may i help you today?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
My computer won't turn on!!
Yes, it is plugged in.
Okay let me turn on the flashlight on my phone to see if the cables are connected in the back?
Why I need the flashlight? We'll we had a power outage...
Re:
You must not understand how FB and IG block key words. The plain text still has to be stored on FB servers and can be checked against a filter list of words before allowing the post to be saved then published. That all happens after the packets have been decrypted from the VPN exit point.
Re:
... you'll have to expand on that for me. A VPN would encrypt the connection between you and facebook, but once your message got there, facebook would still have the text of your page, complete with keywords.
Wow. It seems the NIH will go to great lengths to keep people ignorant of the truth, including that billions of dollars every year—nearly half of NIH’s budget—fund painful and deadly experiments on animals, even though the NIH itself admits that the failure rate of drugs tested on animals is over 95%.
Re:
Thank goodness we have a group willing to steal peoples pets from their front porches & yards and euthanize them to tell us how its all so very wrong.
I mean had you considered its the manner in which you present your conclusions, without any citations, that might lead people to believe you are just a bunch of wackos who will turn in up in public naked to make a statement about fur and but have no problem with people living on the streets because in your twisted reality if we save all the animals magically all humans will be saved as well.
You sound stressed... have a burger and relax.
