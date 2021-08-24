US Army Now Using Clearview's Unproven Tech To Investigate Crimes
Appeals Court Shuts Down Kansas' 30-Year-Old Ag Gag Law
Techdirt Podcast Episode 294: When Your Art Projects Keep Getting Cease & Desist Letters
 

Techdirt Podcast Episode 295: What Oracle/Google Means For Copyright And Interoperability

Legal Issues

from the implications dept

Tue, Aug 24th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

We've written a lot about the Oracle/Google case over API copyrights as it wound its way through the courts, but the Supreme Court ruling has such widespread implications that there is still plenty to unpack. This week, we're joined by two top experts on intellectual property — Berkeley Law's Pamela Samuelson and Stanford Law's Mark Lemley, who recently co-wrote a paper on the subject — to discuss in detail what impact this landmark case has on copyright and interoperability.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: apis, copyright, interoperability, mark lemley, pamela samuelson, podcast
Companies: google, oracle

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Scott Yates (profile), 24 Aug 2021 @ 2:55pm

    Ouch

    Am I the only one that finds it hard to listen to the frequent "and, um, uh" from Pamela?

    I apologize if that sounds mean, I really don't mean it that way.

    I just found it jarring in content that I was really interested in otherwise.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    WmPerry, 24 Aug 2021 @ 5:55pm

    zenofare?

    What is this word? senofair, xenafare? Can't even google it effectively.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

US Army Now Using Clearview's Unproven Tech To Investigate Crimes
Appeals Court Shuts Down Kansas' 30-Year-Old Ag Gag Law
Techdirt Podcast Episode 294: When Your Art Projects Keep Getting Cease & Desist Letters
 
Follow Techdirt
Sponsored Promotion
Public Money, Public Code - Sign The Open Letter at publiccode.eu
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 295: What Oracle/Google Means For Copyright And Interoperability (2)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 294: When Your Art Projects Keep Getting Cease & Desist Letters (3)

Wednesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 293: Understanding California's Digital Vaccine Records (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.