Techdirt Podcast Episode 295: What Oracle/Google Means For Copyright And Interoperability
from the implications dept
We've written a lot about the Oracle/Google case over API copyrights as it wound its way through the courts, but the Supreme Court ruling has such widespread implications that there is still plenty to unpack. This week, we're joined by two top experts on intellectual property — Berkeley Law's Pamela Samuelson and Stanford Law's Mark Lemley, who recently co-wrote a paper on the subject — to discuss in detail what impact this landmark case has on copyright and interoperability.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Filed Under: apis, copyright, interoperability, mark lemley, pamela samuelson, podcast
Companies: google, oracle
Ouch
Am I the only one that finds it hard to listen to the frequent "and, um, uh" from Pamela?
I apologize if that sounds mean, I really don't mean it that way.
I just found it jarring in content that I was really interested in otherwise.
zenofare?
What is this word? senofair, xenafare? Can't even google it effectively.
