Taliban Creates A New Content Moderation Challenge For Social Media
'Blue Line' Apparently Doesn't Apply To Bad Cops Abusing Copyright Law To Prevent Citizens From Uploading Recordings

Daily Deal: The Dynamic 2021 DevOps Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Aug 19th 2021 11:02amDaily Deal

Most software companies today employ extensive DevOps staff and engineers are in constant demand. In the Dynamic 2021 DevOps Training Bundle, Certs-School provides you with 5 courses to introduce you to the DevOps field, improve your skills, and then later excel as an actual practitioner. You will be introduced to DevOps tools and methodologies, GIT, CompTIA Cloud, Docker, and Ansible. Each course is self-paced so you can learn in your own time. It's on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Taliban Creates A New Content Moderation Challenge For Social Media
'Blue Line' Apparently Doesn't Apply To Bad Cops Abusing Copyright Law To Prevent Citizens From Uploading Recordings
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

11:07 'Blue Line' Apparently Doesn't Apply To Bad Cops Abusing Copyright Law To Prevent Citizens From Uploading Recordings (2)
11:02 Daily Deal: The Dynamic 2021 DevOps Training Bundle (0)
09:31 Taliban Creates A New Content Moderation Challenge For Social Media (5)
06:30 T-Mobile Confirms Major Hack, Social Security Numbers And Drivers License Data Exposed (6)

Wednesday

20:34 Video Games, Once Demonized, More Regularly Utilized For Positive Health Benefits (7)
15:46 Content Moderation Case Study: BoingBoing Begins Disemvoweling The Trolls (2007) (17)
13:37 Judge Says Voting Machine Company Can Continue To Sue Trump's Buddies Over Bogus Election Fraud Claims (45)
12:04 There's a Growing Backlash Against Tech's Infamous Secrecy. Why Now? (16)
10:51 Appeals Court Says Iowa's Ag-Gag Law Is About 50 Percent Constitutional (11)
10:46 Daily Deal: The 2021 Learn to Code with React Bundle (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.