Netflix's Ramped Up War On VPNs Comes With Collateral Damage
from the whoops-a-daisy dept
As Netflix has grown internationally, the company has increased its crackdown on "content tourism," or the act of using a VPN to trick Netflix into letting you watch content specifically licensed for other countries. If you take a look at what's available per country, the motivation to use a VPN to watch content not available in your market becomes abundantly obvious.
Pressured by copyright holders concerned about this "piracy," Netflix began beefing up its war on VPNs around 2016. This primarily involved blocking VPN IP addresses used by users trying to avoid this sort of "geofencing."
Initially it wasn't particularly difficult for VPN providers to skirt the restrictions. Often by trying to disguise their VPN IP addresses as the IP addresses of normal, residential broadband users. But more recently, Netflix has been beefing up its VPN blocking efforts, including the banning of some residential IP addresses:
"Netflix doesn’t explain which IP addresses are blocked and why, but the most recent efforts are much broader than before. This issue was brought to our attention by WeVPN, which noticed that the updated geo-fencing system is blocking its residential IP addresses."
The problem is that determining which IP address is a VPN disguised as a residential broadband subscriber, and which IP address is an actual residential broadband subscriber is going to prove difficult, inevitably leading to some collateral damage:
"The collateral damage is that you have hundreds of thousands of legitimate residential Netflix subscribers blocked from accessing Netflix’s local country full catalog from their home,” a WeVPN spokesperson informs us.
While we are unable to verify how many people are facing issues, it is clear that the measures are spilling over to regular subscribers.
Torrent Freak points to a growing number of complaints on Reddit from folks saying that they suddenly can't access content they pay for, and none of them appear to be using a VPN or proxy to disguise their real IP address. Netflix's response so far has been in a few instances to try and blame the user's ISP:
Hi Raymond, help is here!🚨 If you do not have proxies, VPNs, or other routing software but still see this message, contact your internet service provider. They'll be able to determine why your IP address is associated with proxy or VPN use.👉 https://t.co/JMty6kcu3j ^KG
— Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) August 11, 2021
Netflix hasn't been particularly clear yet on exactly what they're doing, but it's fairly clear the new lockdown is coming with some collateral damage, an internet-filtering inevitability.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: collateral damage, content tourism, copyright, geofencing, licensing, streaming, vpns
Companies: netflix
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
This just means…
I was going to make a comment as to how Netflix turned heel when they became a member of the MPAA (now MPA), but Netflix's war on VPNs dates to 2016 and they became a member of the MPA in 2019, so I guess you can say that Netflix was heading in that direction even at that time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
not sure why netflix is pointing to the (hopefully former) subscribers' ISP. did netflix set up a portal or API to allow service providers access to their block-list? did netflix provide training for ISP's analysts? is netflix paying for ISPs to track down their issues?
i really want to know why netflix is roping Internet Service Providers into their shirt show.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
heck geofencing is happening within canada
i live in Ontario a and can't see some show that are in Quebec. and as my VPN only has 3 locations within Canada. i get get blocked very fast. (the show i have noticed this with is Sisyphus)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Only in copyright land can paying for content from another country be considered "piracy". I suppose they consider importing DVDs from other countries to be piracy as well? I guess we now need to ban all imports, since buying anything made for another country is piracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In the US, at least, that's legal, or at least according to Kirtsaeng v. Wiley & Sons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can't speak for other countries, but in the US if my options are to call my ISP for anything or just cancel a service, I'm not picking up my phone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why is this "geofencing" necessary anyways? They know where you're from when you register (country billing address etc.) and they know which shows are permitted to be broadcast in different areas. Shouldn't this be enough to "limit" what is available under your account? This whole anti-VPN thing smacks of MUCH MORE than copyright and/or availability!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's the same as the regional lockouts in the DVD era: whether copyright is the tool is irrelevant; it's about control.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And part of that is interesting. Video made for 1 country of the other, is most times changed to meet the ideals of THAT nation. Love the idea that reality is based on a countries perspective, and the rich making sure you only see what they want you to see.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Its going to get worse
The gov. hasnt done anything.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DVD_region_code
How does a corp create a limitation on distribution?
Zone 1 is SUPPOSED to be Canada and USA. But for some strange reason, the USA is restricted for watch canada TV.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ITU_Region
This is radio, but I can understand radio restriction based on how many channels can be used.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geo-blocking
Then things get weirder.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regional_lockout
This has been happening for so long and its confusing Who and watch what. Esp. with the internet giving you world wide access. Its an Over complication, that does not need to Be.
What do the corps get? not much. How many interracial persons would love to watch Video in their own language?? Just another way to separate the nations. It also restricts the News from those nations. From independents to national and international news.
How does 1 group have such power? could it be that our National companies have taken things over world wide? why not. India never used to have problems with International countries using their videos, until recently. My question is Who gets the money with these agencies controlling Who and where audio and video are played?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ha ha ha, I’m sure Xfinity and Spectrum tech support will hop right on those requests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply