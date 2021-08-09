NY Legislators Offer Up Bill That Would Allow Cops To Sue People For Not Doing Enough Bootlicking
Daily Deal: ScaffoldHub Developer Plan Subscription

ScaffoldHub is a full-stack JavaScript/typescript web application generator directed for JavaScript/typescript developers. It lets you create a project or app with the modeling tool and preview it online. The "download the source code" means that you can download and use the source code, subject to the ScaffoldHub license. ScaffoldHub also comes with API documentation, authentication, security, audit logs, forms, lists, filters, and many other features. An unlimited subscription is on sale for $110.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

