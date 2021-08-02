Daily Deal: The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Bundle

ShotSpotter (Again) Spotted Altering Shots (And Spots) To Better Serve Police Narratives
Mon, Aug 2nd 2021 10:36amDaily Deal

The Techdirt Deals Store is having a semi-annual sale from July 28 to August 4. Get 15% off of physical products using the code ANNUAL15. Get 30% off apps and software with the code ANNUAL30. Get 60% off of online courses with the code ANNUAL60.

The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Bundle has 12 courses to help you learn software development. You'll learn about Data Science, Python, C#, Java, and more. Two courses will help you prepare for the CISA and CISM certification exams. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

