Daily Deal: Refurbished 16GB Apple iPad Air 2

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jul 12th 2021 10:48amDaily Deal

Experience next-level browsing convenience even when you're on the move with this refurbished Apple iPad Air 2. This supremely thin tablet sports a 16GB capacity, letting you download your favorite apps, browse and stream the web, and securely save pictures and files. It comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner to guard against unauthorized access. It features a fast A8X 1.5GHz processor to open applications quickly, so you can stay productive wherever your day takes you. It's on sale for $320.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

