Trump Notifies Attorney General He's Challenging The Constitutionality Of Section 230 On The Dumbest Grounds Possible
As you know, last week Donald Trump sued Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in ridiculously dumb cases (which seemed to only really serve the purpose of continuing his culture grievance war and to be used as a fundraising hook). In each case, they claimed (incorrectly) that the private companies violated the 1st Amendment by kicking Trump and others off the platform and that Section 230 itself was somehow unconstitutional.
Two days later, it appears that someone on the legal team realized that when you file a lawsuit claiming that a federal law is unconstitutional, you have to file a notice of constitutional question, which effectively alerts the DOJ/Attorney General that someone, somewhere is challenging the constitutionality of the law.
Trump has now done so with identical such filings for YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The notice is as short and sweet as it is ridiculous:
1. Section 230(c)(1) and 230(c)(2) were deliberately enacted by Congress to induce, encourage, and promote social medial companies to accomplish an objective—the censorship of supposedly “objectionable” but constitutionally protected speech on the Internet—that Congress could not constitutionally accomplish itself.
2. Congress cannot lawfully induce, encourage or promote private persons to accomplish what it is constitutionally forbidden to accomplish.” Norwood v. Harrison, 413 US 455, 465 (1973).
3. Section 230(c)(2) is therefore unconstitutional on its face, and Section 230(c)(1) is likewise unconstitutional insofar as it has interpreted to immunize social media companies for actions, they take to censor constitutionally protected speech.
This argument has been made a few times, and it's incredibly dumb. The citation to Norwood is beyond silly for some very, very basic reasons. While it is true that the government "may not induce, encourage, or promote private persons to accomplish what it is constitutionally forbidden to accomplish," there is absolutely nothing in Section 230 that induces or encourages any action that is constitutionally forbidden.
Companies have every constitutional right to remove people who violate their terms of service. They have every constitutional right to say "I don't want to host your speech." None of that is constitutionally forbidden.
And nothing in Section 230 "induces" or "encourages" any behavior. What it says is that websites are free to moderate how they want, without fear of liability. Indeed, one of the biggest complaints from many (especially most of the early Section 230 lawsuits, and the Prodigy lawsuit that inspired Section 230 in the first place) was that without Section 230, websites would be much faster to remove all sorts of content out of fear of liability. If you're trying to induce websites to take down content that the government cannot force to be taken down, you don't do it by saying "you're not liable if you leave all that content up." That would be the dumbest inducement possible.
What still astounds me is that no one who is filing these lawsuits seems to recognize that if Section 230 were actually found unconstitutional, it would mean that websites would be much, much quicker to remove the likes of Donald Trump and his propaganda-spewing allies, because the risk of liability from lawsuit would be too great, and the 1st Amendment would still be around to protect their moderation choices.
And I won't even bother responding to the idea that 230 was put in place to encourage censorship on social media when social media... didn't exist when Section 230 was put in place.
Either way, it will be interesting to see if this move leads the DOJ to now get involved -- and what it will say in this case. After all, we (unfortunately) still have Joe Biden on record insisting that Section 230 should go away.
Filed Under: attorney general, constitutional, doj, donald trump, florida, notice of constitutional question, section 230
Companies: facebook, twitter, youtube
Trump grounds.
Top men.... Top... Men...
Still hoping the court takes the fees for appearing & then sends a letter to each state where they are barred asking WTF is wrong with you people.
Re:
Salutations Attorney:
Someone is signing stupid complaints with your name on it.
Signed,
Judge
"If I can't sue you for exercising your right you violated mine!
Ah what a delightfully stupid argument. A law that protects someone's first amendment right by making clear that exercising it is not something you can be sued over is somehow portrayed as against it because certain groups/people don't like how it's used.
And of course adding to the hilarity/gross hypocrisy the people trying to gut 230 as 'unconstitutional attacks on free speech!' tend to be the same people supporting actually unconstitutional laws that allow the government to force speech to be kept up on private property, funny how they only seem to care about 'free speech' when it comes to their 'free speech'.
'Section 230(c)(1) and 230(c)(2) were deliberately enacted by Congress to induce, encourage, and promote social medial companies to accomplish an objective—the censorship of supposedly “objectionable” but constitutionally protected speech on the Internet—that Congress could not constitutionally accomplish itself.'
Section 230 became law in 1996. Facebook was founded 2004, Twitter in 2006, YouTube in 2005, Google in 1998, MySpace in 2003... Cox and Wyden sure thought ahead writing a law to silence conservatives using platforms that wouldn't be founded for years!
Re:
Maybe Chris Cox and Ron Wyden are political prophets…actually, it would explain a lot if it were true…
For someone who claims to only hire “the best people”, Old 45 sure does employ a lot of ignorant assholes.
Re:
He employees people willing to take his money. Sometimes they get stiffed. I am personally happy to take a fools money. Lawyers beware Your getting fucked over if you lie to the court.
Prerequisite for the job I'd say, someone has to be either a raging idiot, equal parts grossly dishonest and opportunistic or both to work for/with Trump after seeing how he treats those around him, especially those in positions where they will be thrown under the bus/screwed over the second they become a liability or it's advantageous for Trump to do so.
Re:
And by "the best people", he means, "People that are willing to say whateverthefuck I ask them to". Just because someone is a lawyer, doesn't mean they have a working brain.
One, two percent at most have ’em. The rest run on hubris and greed.
Re:
You spelled "the best criminals" wrong. Just sayin'....
Dear Mr. Trump
How many people have you fired for saying something you didnt like?
How many have been fired because someone in your hotels, got upset about something?
Are you responsible for the idiocy of those in your family or those running your hotels? Even if they are doing the right thing?
How many low paid white people do you have working for you compared to emigrants?
Will you be responsible to the republican party for ANY comments they say?
Have you tried every loophole you can find to save your But, from paying taxes? Have you hidden funds in your companies?
Are you responsible for those that raised the congress? Will you take the responsibility?
Facts don't matter to the Orange Twerp. If he can fan the flames and keep himself in the news, his cult followers will hopefully keep sending him money to continue his 'spectacle.'
Best or worst part of this?
Trump's 2024 presidential campaign donors will be footing the tab for millions of dollars of legal expenses when this gets summarily dismissed.
Re: Best or worst part of this?
And they'll vote for him feeling that they have been wronged, and he will have surplus money out of the spectacle as well as surplus votes.
He is not going to court to win cases.
Re: Re: Best or worst part of this?
Well the ones that live thru COVID. Given current statistics
73 Trump supporters dead so far today to own the libs.
136 dead yesterday.
GQP: "Vote for us before you die because of us"
Re: Best or worst part of this?
What I wonder, is How in hell do those following him think he did so much?
Who is telling them Trump did what?
Something really seems wrong in this. As in trump Cant force corps to come back. Not unless he can show lower costs to create products. And dumping min wage, ISNT going to do it.
I think what they're trying to say is "the tech industry leans liberal, so any law which gives the tech industry more free reign to do as they want will negatively affect conservatives". (Not agreeing with them, just trying to untangle their words)
From the party that brought you 'small government'...
'The free market is sacred and beyond reproach, regulations are government tyranny!'
'The free market says most of the public doesn't want to be around or associated with people like you.'
'Screw the free market, bring on the regulations only for companies I don't like!'
Social media
I'm pretty sure social media existed in 1996. It was called IRC, or Usenet, etc.
Re: Social media
I think IRC is a chat service, whereas Usenet is an email list-service. They're predecessors, but I wouldn't count them as social media (unless you consider Slack and Discord to be social media).
Re: Re: Social media
The fact is, they are no less open to anyone than we see on "the biggies". Different way to communicate, but nonetheless, they are still a viable means of exchanging ideas, etc.
Re: Re: Social media
Any service that enables many to many communication can be described as social media.
Re: Social media
Well, that would depend on how you define "society". If you mean the populace in general, then you're off by 8 or 10 years, give or take. If you meant the cognoscenti (computer users who had the patience to learn how to operate their stuff), then I'll agree with you.
I'll take bets that no one who has ever been admitted into #45's presence has ever even heard the words "Usenet" or "IRC", let alone can actually use either of them.
