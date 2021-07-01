Wireless Carrier Injects Ads Into Two-Factor Authentication Texts

Not only are countless systems and services not secure, security itself often isn't treated with the respect it deserves. And tools that are supposed to protect you from malicious actors are often monetized in self-serving ways. Like that time Facebook advertised a "privacy protecting VPN" that was effectively just spyware used to track Facebook users when they weren't on Zuckerberg's platform. Or that time Twitter was hit with a $250 million fine after it chose to use the phone numbers provided by users for two-factor authentication for marketing purposes (something Facebook was also busted for).

SMS verification ads themselves are also now being exploited as a marketing opportunity. Developer Chris Lacy was recently taken aback after an SMS two-factor authentication code from Google was injected with an SMS ad:

I just received a two factor authentication SMS from Google that included an ad. Google's own Messages SMS app flagged it as spam. What a shameful money grab. pic.twitter.com/NeStIndR6q — Chris Lacy (@chrismlacy) June 29, 2021

Google confirmed to 9to5Google they didn't inject the ads, and that this was done by Lacy's wireless carrier (which he refused to reveal for privacy purposes). I've never seen a wireless carrier attempt this, and my guess is that (assuming he's in the States) this isn't one of the major three (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint). It's most likely a smaller prepaid operator which, even in the wake of a more feckless FCC, faces some notable fines should the behavior get widespread attention. Both Google and Lacy say they're working with the anonymous carrier in question.

Needless to say, security experts like Kenn White weren't particularly impressed:

While I generally consider myself an eternal optimist, with telco carriers, I'm a fairly jaded SOB. That said, the fact that a mobile carrier would inject ads directly into otherwise authentic SMS content (especially from a major security service endpoint) is shocking to me. https://t.co/Mt6ZXnK7og — Kenn White (@kennwhite) June 29, 2021

Ironically the ad was for VPN services, which themselves promise layers of security and privacy that often don't exist. Sent over an SMS system that security researchers are increasingly warning isn't secure enough for two-factor authentication or much of anything else. We live in an era where we prioritize monetization, but pay empty lip service to security and privacy. What could possibly go wrong in a climate like that?

