Once Again: Content Moderation Often Mistakes Reporting On Bad Behavior With Celebrating Bad Behavior
from the and-it-will-always-do-so dept
On Monday, the Twitter account Right Wing Watch -- which is famous for highlighting some of the nuttier nonsense said by Republicans -- announced that its YouTube account had been permanently banned.
Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021
As you can see, that ban was initially put in place over a claim that the videos violated YouTube's Community Guidelines. RWW appealed, and was told that YouTube had "decided to keep your account suspended" even after the appeal.
This sort of thing happens all the time, of course. For over a decade, we've highlighted how demands that social media take down "terrorist" content resulted in the company shutting down accounts that tracked evidence of war crimes. Because the very same videos that might serve as terrorist propaganda can also serve as an archive and evidence of war crimes.
In short, context matters, and that context goes way beyond the content of a video.
And this seems to be the same sort of case. Lots of people (including, somewhat ironically, the Right Wing Watch account itself) have been demanding that social media websites be more aggressive in moderating the accounts of conspiracy theorists and propagandists peddling nonsense about elections and the pandemic and the like. But, in highlighting the examples of extremists promoting that nonsense, RWW is showing the same content itself.
Not surprisingly, after this story started going viral, YouTube said it had been a mistake and reinstated the account:
“Right Wing Watch’s YouTube channel was mistakenly suspended, but upon further review, has now been reinstated,” a YouTube spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday afternoon. The social-media site also suggested that the issue was a mistake due to high volume of content and that they attempted to move quickly to undo the ban.
Right Wing Watch also confirmed that YouTube informed the site on Monday afternoon that their channel was back online.
“We are glad that by reinstating our account, YouTube recognizes our position that there is a world of difference between reporting on offensive activities and committing them,” Right Wing Watch director Adele Stan said in a statement after the reinstatement. “Without the ability to accurately portray dangerous behavior, meaningful journalism and public education about that behavior would cease to exist.”
And, indeed, it is true that there is a world of difference, but the important point is that it's not easy to tell that difference when you're a content moderation reviewer just looking at the content. They won't have the context, and it's almost impossible to get them the proper context in an easy to understand manner. Someone not familiar with the RWW account is not going to understand what it's doing without understanding a much wider context in which that account operates.
And, this is just one of many, many, many reasons why content moderation at scale is impossible to do well.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: content moderation, reporting, right wing watch
Companies: youtube
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
This makes me laugh...
Censors get censored. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This makes me laugh...
RWW are "censors," huh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This makes me laugh...
That seems to be one of the newer 'conservative' arguments, that fact-checking someone is no different than stopping them from talking entirely.
Gotta say as arguments go it's a strange one, I mean why would a person/group be so against fact checking what they say, it's not like truth has anything to fear from someone verifying it or anything...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Once again, "But for the bad publicity being generated" RWW would not have been reinstated. They even lampshaded, "we get out stuff from these other accounts. Ban us, ban them too."
Sure, content moderation at scale is difficult. But when the court of public appeal serves as the Supreme Court of Moderation, it means that it wasn't just the moderators that failed, but the appeals judges fell down on their job too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The appeals judges have no better knowledge than other moderators. They are being given the difficult task of rating bars in a town at the other end of the country without having the time to visit or even do a Google search.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unqualified to Moderate
Similar to the problem of expressing sarcasm on internet written forums, it appears more and more that platforms are having problems with the "context" problem. Someone merely retelling a story of what someone else did, in an effort to bring others up to speed, is viewed as offering support and approval of the original event, and perhaps even equated as performing the original event. At least in the eyes of the platform moderation system.
Combined with the explosion of content, it seems to me that noone outside of a sub-community is in a position to understand the context, short of hiring full time employees specifically assigned to gadfly particular subgroups. A daunting task that automated systems will probably never be able to understand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Unqualified to Moderate
For videos, especially conspiracy theories and supremacist politics, there is always BitChute. They moderate very differently to YouTube.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply