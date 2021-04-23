Content Moderation Case Study: Google Refuses To Honor Questionable Requests For Removal Of 'Defamatory' Content (2019)

Techdirt's think tank, the Copia Institute, is working with the Trust & Safety Professional Association and its sister organization, the Trust & Safety Foundation, to produce an ongoing series of case studies about content moderation decisions. These case studies are presented in a neutral fashion, not aiming to criticize or applaud any particular decision, but to highlight the many different challenges that content moderators face and the tradeoffs they result in. Find more case studies here on Techdirt and on the TSF website.
Content Moderation

from the reputation-management-through-lying dept

Fri, Apr 23rd 2021 3:47pmCopia Institute

Summary: Google has long been responsive to court orders demanding the removal of content, if they're justified. Google has fought back against dubious orders originating from "right to be forgotten" demands from outside the US, and has met no small amount of DMCA abuse head on. But, generally speaking, Google will do what's asked if there's a legal basis for the asking.

But not everyone approaching Google acts in good faith. First, there are any number of bad actors hoping to game the system to juice their Google search rankings.

And, beyond that, there are any number of shady "reputation management" firms willing to defraud courts to obtain orders demanding Google remove content that reflects poorly on their clients.

For a couple of years, these bad actors managed to make some search engine optimization (SEO) inroads. They were able to fraudulently obtain court orders demanding the removal of content. The worst of these companies didn't even bother to approach courts. They forged court orders and sent these to Google to get negative listings removed from search results.

This new system opportunistically preyed on two things: Google's apparent inability to police its billions of search results and the court system's inability to vet every defamation claim thoroughly.

But the system -- not the one operated by the US government or Google -- prevailed. Those targeted by bogus takedown demands fought back, digging into court dockets and the people behind the bogus requests. Armed with this information, private parties approached the courts and Google and asked for content that had been removed illicitly be reinstated.

Decisions to be made by Google:

  • Should Google act as an intercessor on behalf of website operators or should it just act as "dumb" pipe that passes no judgment on content removal requests?
  • Does manual vetting of court orders open Google up to additional litigation?
  • Does pushing back against seemingly questionable court orders allow Google to operate more freely in the future?
Questions and policy implications to consider:
  • Given the impossibility of policing content delivered by search results, is it wrong to assume good faith on behalf of entities requesting content removal?
  • Is it possible to operate at Google's scale without revamping policies to reflect the collateral damage it can't possibly hope to mitigate?
  • If Google immunizes itself by granting itself more discretion on disputed content, does it open itself up to more direct regulation by the US government? Does it encourage users to find other sources for content hosting?
Resolution: Google chose to take more direct action on apparently bogus court orders fraudulently obtained or created by reputation management firms. It took more direct action on efforts to remove content that may have been negative, but not defamatory, in response to multiple (private) investigations of underhanded actions taken by those in the reputation management field. Direct moderation -- by human moderators -- appears to have had a positive effect on search results. Since this outburst back in 2016, shadier operators have steered clear of manipulating search results with bogus court orders.

Originally posted to the Trust & Safety Foundation website.

Filed Under: content moderation, defamation, fake lawsuits, fraud, search engine optimization, search rankings, seo, takedowns
Companies: google

    Toom1275 (profile), 23 Apr 2021 @ 4:01pm

    Jhon Smith hates that google is wise to his planned defamation scam.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Mike Masnick (profile), 23 Apr 2021 @ 6:10pm

        Re: Re: a one-liner lead-in again

        Why do you always misrepresent what we say?

        The issue of "good faith" here is entirely different from good faith in the 230 context. As I have explained directly to you multiple times, in the 230 context "good faith" is an issue only in cases involving 230(c)(2). And there are precious few such cases out there.

        The use of good faith here is not about any particular law.

        So when I say that "good faith" rarely matters in 230 cases, that's because that's a factual statement. You here are ignoring the conditional that I'm talking about in cases involving Section 230.

        The case study here is not about 230 at all. So... maybe stop being such a disingenuous asshole.

        And, while you're at it, STOP SPAMMING.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          AC Unknown (profile), 23 Apr 2021 @ 6:47pm

          Re: Re: Re: a one-liner lead-in again

          Mike, if I may make a suggestion? Just start banning him whenever he starts his spamming. Treat him like the spambot he is.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Christenson, 23 Apr 2021 @ 5:37pm

        Re: Re: a one-liner lead-in again

        Sorry, me and a few dozen other Techdirt users think you are a troll...take a minute to do in Rome as the Romans do and talk some sense intelligently and we might stop flagging your crap.

        The commentariat backs up the intelligently lazy admin..who is allowing you to open your mouth and to remove all doubt that you are a fool.

        Techdirt, a link to some evidence for "But, generally speaking, Google will do what's asked if there's a legal basis for the asking. " would not hurt the discussion -- though of course, Techdirt is not a law review! lol

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Apr 2021 @ 6:08pm

        Re: Re: a one-liner lead-in again

        I saw 8 comments and thought there was going to be a conversation. But no, it's just you spamming repetitively into the wind.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

