Striking Cable Techs Build Their Own ISP In NYC
Josh Hawley: We Must Break Up Companies Whose Politics I Disagree With For Discriminating Against People Whose Politics I Agree With

Internal Affairs Used Clearview To Identify Two NYPD Officers Caught Drinking On The Job

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the getting-loaded-with-a-loadout dept

Mon, Apr 19th 2021 12:14pmTim Cushing

The NYPD has an uneasy relationship with Clearview. The facial recognition startup -- one that has compiled a database of millions of images by scraping info from social media platforms and other websites -- claimed in an emailed pitch that the nation's largest police force used its software to identify a suspected terrorist.

That's not what actually happened, said the NYPD. It didn't use Clearview (even though it had experimented with it). Instead, the NYPD used its own facial recognition tech to identify the suspect by searching against a pool of images derived from its mugshot database.

But Clearview persists. The NYPD expressly forbade the use of Clearview and other "outside databases" in March 2020. Prior to that ban, it appears NYPD investigators were still using the software. How often they used it to run searches on suspected criminals is unknown. But emails obtained by the Legal Aid Society show investigators used it at least once to identify a couple of unknown subjects… who also happened to be NYPD officers.

One day after the hero cop’s funeral, Deputy Commissioner of Internal Affairs Joseph Reznick ordered Deputy Inspector Michael King of the Joint Terrorism Task Force to use the “Clearview AI” app to identify two cops in a photograph taken on the train, according to an email made public by the Legal Aid Society.

“As per commissioner Reznick can you please identify the Members of service in the photo,” then-IAB Detective Alfredo Torres wrote to King.

An image attached to the email shows two men seated in a train car across the aisle from the camera. The photo appears to have been shot surreptitiously with a cellphone.

So what were these officers up to? It appears they were drinking on the job, heading to the officer's funeral and tipping a few back on the train when they were spotted by someone (likely a fellow officer) who passed on the recording to Internal Affairs. While that is definitely misconduct, it seems like the sort of thing that might not require the use of particularly sketchy facial recognition tech.

But if you're going to use particularly sketchy facial recognition tech, you may as well use it on your own. No sense pointing it outward when assisting Clearview in its very public beta test. Using this for internal investigations seems fine, since it's far less likely to cause serious harm, like wrongful imprisonment. Instead, it will assist in the search of wrists in need of gentle slapping for temporarily embarrassing New York's Finest.

In all reality, the best thing to do is not use Clearview at all. The NYPD thought it was too unreliable and too questionable to use even before Internal Affairs decided it might be able to identify the officers caught drinking on duty. There's a level of due process expected in misconduct allegations and using unproven tech to ID people -- whether they're citizens or cops -- is just going to end up hurting the wrong people eventually.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: facial recognition, nypd
Companies: clearview

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Apr 2021 @ 12:34pm

    See we used the tech on our own, now change the law so we can solve all the crimes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2021 @ 12:34pm

    'I never thought leopards would eat MY face,' sobs man who released leopards on people to avoid doing work.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 19 Apr 2021 @ 1:30pm

    Setting Precedent

    Maybe the cops can fight this one in court, to have the evidence against them thrown out, and spend the money necessary to set precedence in court for the rest of us?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2021 @ 2:08pm

    One wonders just how shitty the NYPD database of photos is, if they can't use their own database to identify their own officers. Doesn't bode well for mugshots.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Striking Cable Techs Build Their Own ISP In NYC
Josh Hawley: We Must Break Up Companies Whose Politics I Disagree With For Discriminating Against People Whose Politics I Agree With
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

15:31 From Jurassic Park To Telepathic Monkeys, Elon Musk Press Hype Is Getting A Bit Thick (6)
13:34 Josh Hawley: We Must Break Up Companies Whose Politics I Disagree With For Discriminating Against People Whose Politics I Agree With (16)
12:14 Internal Affairs Used Clearview To Identify Two NYPD Officers Caught Drinking On The Job (4)
10:46 Striking Cable Techs Build Their Own ISP In NYC (2)
10:41 Daily Deal: Ultra HD 1080P Intelligent Home Projector (4)
09:35 The Privacy Paradox: When Big Tech Is Good On Privacy, They're Attacked As Being Bad For Competition (19)
06:35 FBI Flexes Rule 41 Powers, Uses Remote Access Technique To Neutralize Compromised Software All Over The US (34)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (54)

Saturday

13:00 This Week In Techdirt History: April 11th - 17th (10)

Friday

19:39 PlayStation Y2K-Like Battery Bug About To Become A Problem As Sony Shuts Down Check In Servers (59)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.