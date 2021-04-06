Another Day, Another Ridiculous NY Times Opinion Piece That Is Confused About Section 230 And Free Speech Online
Policy

from the still-the-wrong-reform dept

Tue, Apr 6th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

We've got another podcast cross-post for you this week! Mike recently joined the Cato Institute Daily Podcast to discuss the PACT Act — the more "serious" proposal for Section 230 reform that is still riddled with problems that will do damage to the entire internet. Listen to the full conversation with Mike and Cato's Will Duffield on this week's episode.

Filed Under: pact act, podcast, policy, section 230

