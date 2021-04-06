Daily Deal: Raycon E50 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
Another Day, Another Ridiculous NY Times Opinion Piece That Is Confused About Section 230 And Free Speech Online
It's Apparently Bipartisan To Threaten To Punish Companies Via Antitrust Law For Speech You Don't Like
 

Australian Government Proposes Stripping Internet Users Of Their Anonymity

Free Speech

from the another-fix-for-what-isn't-even-broken dept

Tue, Apr 6th 2021 10:49amTim Cushing

I thought we had put this sort of idiocy behind us, but I see it's back again. In 2011, some German politicians suggested the country's youths be required to obtain some sort of internet driver's license following a party that got out of hand after a private Facebook invite was accidentally made public. Somehow, obtaining an ID to use social media services would prevent this from happening in the future, but officials were extremely light on details.

Five years later, our own DHS came up with pretty much the same idea. The DHS's attaché to the European Union suggested the online presence of terrorists and child pornographers demanded an across-the-board reduction in privacy for everyone. The only difference here was the analogy: rather than a driver's license to use the internet, all internet "travelers" would have to display some form of internet "license plate," making them readily identifiable to the government.

Two years later the idea resurfaced again, with the UK security minister pretty much repeating the DHS's suggestion from 2016: an internet driver's license that would allow law enforcement and other government agencies to readily identify anyone online, like predators grooming children in chat rooms or perpetrators of harassment.

But that was the last decade. Surely, we've seen the folly of demanding ID to use the internet, what with the serious complications it can cause for plenty of people who aren't engaged in criminal activity. Anonymity protects more than just the worst internet denizens. If this idea has had a decade to stick and still hasn't, perhaps it's time to finally let it go… oh never mind. Just last month, Senator John Kennedy announced his plan to introduce a online anonymity ban. If you need a list of reasons why this is a bad idea, Mike Masnick helpfully included a very long one in this post.

Less than two months later, the Australian government is pitching its own anonymity ban.

The cross-party report – chaired by Queensland LNP MP Andrew Wallace – called for users to be required to present 100 points of identification – which could include a driver’s licence, birth certificate, Medicare card, or passport – in order to open or maintain an existing social media account with companies such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

The suggestion is that the measure would prevent people from using anonymous accounts to abuse and harass others.

This is the same report that notes plenty of people who benefit from online anonymity (LGBTQI persons, victims of domestic violence, minors, etc.) are in need of more protection and services. The report still somehow fails to recognize the damage stripping these users of anonymity would cause.

It also fails to recognize the simple fact that plenty of people using their real names engage in abusive and harmful behavior online all the time. There's a whole cottage industry of "conservative" figureheads complaining about being deplatformed for the terrible things they've posted using their real names.

The other justification for this bizarre push for mandated deanonymization is existing laws in Australia that also strip the country's residents of their privacy.

“In order to open or maintain an existing social media account, customers should be required by law to identify themselves to a platform using 100 points of identification, in the same way as a person must provide identification for a mobile phone account, or to buy a mobile SIM card,” the report suggests.

Two wrongs make a right, I guess. But it will be Australia's most marginalized residents who suffer the most if this becomes law. That's completely at odds with the aim of the entire report, which suggests the government should do more to protect these people. The government's cognitive dissonance is going to cause more harm than it prevents.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: anonymity, australia, free speech, internet, privacy, real names, social media

14 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Apr 2021 @ 10:59am

    this is the sort of thing to expect from the Australian government nowadays. the bigger problem is, how long before it spreads to every country and, yet again, only ordinary people will be affected, while those who bring in these rules will expect to maintain not only their anonymity but also their total privacy? things are getting markedly worse but only for ordinary people! the elite are being protected, usually because they back those in government and/or the shadow government and see how long it is until there is a total banding together of governments everywhere. it was tried under the EU and has failed and it will continue to fail simply because there is always one country that wants to be in charge, in control of all the others and it uses it's might to ensure that happens! remember this sort of thing happening before? try 1939-1945 WWII and you're getting close!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Blake C. Stacey (profile), 6 Apr 2021 @ 11:03am

    What a fantastic way to put millions of people's personal data at risk without providing a gram of real protection for anyone.

    In addition to the other ways in which it is terrible, this also sounds like another entry in the "Facebook and Twitter are the Internet" mode of completely broken thinking. Does anyone who wants to start a Mastodon instance have to be a passport repository?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    termina tom, 6 Apr 2021 @ 11:12am

    this is based on the Latvian system where everybody has a digital ID.
    there are pros and cons
    It is still pretty weird

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Apr 2021 @ 11:37am

    This proposal will lead to more identity theft, as on the Internet there is no way of proving that the person identified and the person presenting it are the same.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Apr 2021 @ 11:52am

    The short form of my objection to this is:

    Any data I have to give to prove my identity is data that can be used by anyone else to pose as me. The government itself has proven prone to leaking identifying information. Now the government wants me to put that kind of information in the hands of every service I use online?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 6 Apr 2021 @ 11:59am

    'Why would we care if those... 'things' were treated badly?'

    It's telling that even in a report noting that disadvantaged groups and individuals stand to suffer greatly under a mandatory online ID program the suggestion is still to go ahead, really makes clear how much they they care about those groups and the 'harms' from anonymity.

    This will result in massive amounts of identity fraud and harassment of people who already face harassment, so the idea that this is to protect the public goes right out the window, and with that ruled out the only thing left really is the ability of the non-powerful to speak out against the powerful without identifying themselves in the process, something which this would nicely nip in the bud.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 6 Apr 2021 @ 12:34pm

    Eye exam time

    Hmm, how to enforce this, in 9/10 of the world..
    Even if we can get the EU/Aussie/North america to do it.
    ~150 other nations, and Still 8/10 of the world.
    Would love to enforce this in Kamchatka.

    Then we get this strange thought. What is connected to the net.
    EVERYTHING.
    So we regulate.
    Cellphones
    Computers
    Refrigerators.
    Toys
    House hold devices that control LIGHTS, Toasters, everything else.
    Drones?
    Airplanes?
    SMART TV?
    DVD?
    Dont need to continue,
    Just consider your home EMPTY.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    GHB (profile), 6 Apr 2021 @ 2:49pm

    Really hope this does not become commonplace.

    A real-name system is concerning. Because I've experienced sites that REQUIRE an account (also known as login walls, registration walls, “members-only” etc. especially if it is free) just to VIEW posts, like sites that facebook owns (obviously facebook itself too) and NextGenUpdate. On top of just being inconvenient, but some even ask for sensitive information such as your address and phone number.

    I'm tolerant if banks, or some non-profit sites do this, as long as it is reasonable, but for something simple to be gated is problematic because we all know what happened on lesser-trusted companies like what happened on facebook over the years, and plus, you could be subpoenaed, stalked and harassed if that data gets leaked.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Apr 2021 @ 3:30pm

    The really stupid thing is that, even if the proposal worked, it would only identify Australian users on those platforms, and the other 7 billion people in the world would still be anonymous and able to harass us poor Aussies.

    It would solve nothing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Apr 2021 @ 4:42pm

    Yep, put everyone's private info (100 points of it) on loads of servers all over the place. Nothing bad would ever come of that, surely.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 6 Apr 2021 @ 9:33pm

      'You first'

      I suspect you could shut this bill down in a heartbeat if passing it required every person who voted for it to provide the required data to at least one major social media network.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    paket indihome (profile), 6 Apr 2021 @ 8:49pm

    paket indihome

    <a href="https://indihome.web.id/paket-indihome-wifi-saja/">paket indihome wifi saja</a> i not speak

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    paket indihome (profile), 6 Apr 2021 @ 8:49pm

    paket indihome

    https://indihome.web.id/paket-indihome-wifi-saja i not speak

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: Raycon E50 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
Another Day, Another Ridiculous NY Times Opinion Piece That Is Confused About Section 230 And Free Speech Online
It's Apparently Bipartisan To Threaten To Punish Companies Via Antitrust Law For Speech You Don't Like
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:49 Australian Government Proposes Stripping Internet Users Of Their Anonymity (14)

Monday

13:36 It's Apparently Bipartisan To Threaten To Punish Companies Via Antitrust Law For Speech You Don't Like (62)
10:38 Justice Thomas Goes Weird Again; Suggests Twitter Can't Moderate & Section 230 Violates 1st Amendment (48)

Friday

13:46 Georgia Republicans Try To Punish Delta For CEO's Statement About Voting Rights Law (29)

Monday

12:11 Months After LAPD Officers Attacked A Journalist, Prosecutors Are Trying To Charge The Journalist For Failing To Disperse (23)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.