Donald Trump's Website's Terms Of Service Rely On Section 230, And Promise To Remove Content That Violates Its Terms
Report Shows ICE Is Demanding Subscriber Info It Has No Legal Right To With Self-Issued Subpoenas

Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Mar 31st 2021 10:51amDaily Deal

The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Bundle has 10 courses of training project management and different methodologies and tools. You'll learn about various methods like Lean Six Sigma, Agile, Scrum, Waterfall, and more. You'll also learn how to use Smartsheets, Trello, and Monday to help you organize and optimize your projects. One course covers what you need to know for the PMP certification exam. The bundle is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Donald Trump's Website's Terms Of Service Rely On Section 230, And Promise To Remove Content That Violates Its Terms
Report Shows ICE Is Demanding Subscriber Info It Has No Legal Right To With Self-Issued Subpoenas
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:56 Report Shows ICE Is Demanding Subscriber Info It Has No Legal Right To With Self-Issued Subpoenas (5)
10:51 Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Bundle (0)
09:39 Donald Trump's Website's Terms Of Service Rely On Section 230, And Promise To Remove Content That Violates Its Terms (15)
06:33 UK Child Welfare Charity Latest To Claim Encryption Does Nothing But Protect Criminals (9)

Tuesday

20:07 Activision Forces Online Check DRM Into New Game, Which Gets Cracked In One Day (55)
15:43 State Appeals Court Says Flying A Drone Over Someone's Property Violates The Fourth Amendment (11)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 276: Silicon Values, With Jillian York (1)
12:11 Journalism Forces Wireless Industry To Belatedly Fix Text Message Flaw That Let Hackers Access Your Data For $16 (7)
10:49 Nike Sues MSCHF Over Its High Profile Satan Shoes, Claiming Unsafe Blood May Dilute The Exalted Nike Swoosh (25)
10:44 Daily Deal: EasySplitter Pro (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.