Donald Trump's Website's Terms Of Service Rely On Section 230, And Promise To Remove Content That Violates Its Terms
We had just noted that should Donald Trump ever launch his rumored social media website, it would undoubtedly rely on Section 230 despite the fact that Trump insisted that Section 230 must be repealed and even tried to block military funding if the law wasn't taken away.
Yet, apparently we don't even need to wait for his vaporware social media website to appear. As the excellent @Section_230 Twitter feed alerts us, the new "The Office of Donald J. Trump" website already appears to invoke the protections of Section 230 by mirroring its language in its terms of service concerning liability for 3rd party content:
OFP takes no responsibility and assumes no liability for any User Content posted, stored or uploaded by you or any third party, or for any loss or damage thereto, nor is OFP liable for any mistakes, defamation, slander, libel, omissions, falsehoods, obscenity, profanity or other objectionable content you may encounter. Your use of Interactive Areas is at your own risk. Enforcement of the user content or conduct rules set forth in these Terms of Service is solely at OFP’s discretion, and failure to enforce such rules in some instances does not constitute a waiver of our right to enforce such rules in other instances. In addition, these rules do not create any private right of action on the part of any third party or any reasonable expectation that the Sites will not contain any content that is prohibited by such rules. As a provider of interactive services, OFP is not liable for any statements, representations, or User Content provided by its users in any Interactive Area.
As you can see, when it's Trump's own website, he declares that he gets full say and full discretion in how to moderate, and should accept no liability "as a provider of interactive services," just as Section 230 makes clear as well. Furthermore, for all of Trump's ridiculous talk about how content moderation is "censorship" or "cancel culture," his own website now makes clear that it may moderate however it sees fit:
Although OFP has no obligation to do so, it reserves the right, and has absolute discretion, to remove, screen or edit any User Content posted or stored on the Sites at any time and for any reason without notice, and you are solely responsible for creating backup copies of and replacing any User Content you post or store on the Sites at your sole cost and expense. Any use of the Interactive Areas or other portions of the Sites in violation of the foregoing violates these Terms of Service and may result in, among other things, termination, or suspension of your rights to use the Interactive Areas and/or the Sites.
And yes, this is all standard boilerplate kinda stuff that lots of websites have. But it demonstrates why websites need to be free to moderate, and why Section 230 is important in protecting websites from liability -- even for former Presidents who claim to hate the law (or, at least, demonstrate near total ignorance of the value of the law). The nice thing about both the 1st Amendment and Section 230 is that it protects you, even if you don't like it.
The hypocrisy is delicious.
This narcissistically expedient attitude of Donald Trump should be so lucky he didn't repeal §230 when he was prez. I guess it's "§230 for me but not for thee", eh?
Re: The hypocrisy is delicious.
That HOSTS are immune for what USERS publish is all right. It's the immunity AND hosts still acting as publishers with full control that needs changed.
No, Trump follows existing law -- the FULL text of the law, not changing it to suit by removing the "in good faith" part as Maz tried to do in arguing with me, see my comment with link below.
Re: Re: The hypocrisy is delicious.
Where is the good faith provision in the above quote? It allows arbitrary moderation by OFP.
Re: Re: The hypocrisy is delicious.
"Trump follows existing law -- the FULL text of the law"
You should be in contact with Trump's lawyers. They need your advice when NY and Georgia indict him.
Re: Re: The hypocrisy is delicious.
Donato v. Moldow
"If the conduct falls within the scope of the traditional publisher's functions, it cannot constitute, within the context of § 230(c)(2)(A), bad faith."
https://www.eff.org/document/donato-v-moldow
Cognitive dissonance is a requirement for Trump supporters.
Re:
"Cognitive dissonance" is the pseudoscience term for it, but the rest of us know the condition better by the term "cognition disability".
Re: Re:
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=cognitive+dissonance+theory&hl=en&as_sdt=0&as_vis=1 &oi=scholart
Trump will have it moderated "in good faith".
That's actually the point of contention. I've never advocated that the immunity be removed from HOSTS for what USERS PUBLISH.
Re: Trump will have it moderated "in good faith".
ut YOU claim that HOSTS are PUBLISHERS and empowered to absolutely control what users wish to publish, on top of immunity! That's not the deal that S230 offers.
Because HOSTS can only remove content in "good faith". Yes, I remarked -- or tried to, was repeatedly blocked -- on your piece this week in which lack of "good faith" was not shown by Plaintiff and so dismissed. -- BUT if it had been, then the law is CLEAR.
Re: Re: Trump will have it moderated "in good faith".
Sites can control what users get to publish on those sites. Why shouldn't Twitter be able to moderate speech on Twitter?
Re: Trump will have it moderated "in good faith".
And of course here you're yet again ranting about TRUMP -- for clickbait and fanboys to do Two Minutes Hate on -- and trying to imply that he's a hypocrite by taking advantage of current law rather than being ideologically pure and disarming himself against the rabid leftists who are sure to attack the site.
Re: Trump will have it moderated "in good faith".
NOW, yet again, when it comes to "good faith", YOU, Maz, in quoting the law, simply REMOVED THE VERY CHARACTERS because you don't wish corporations to serve The Public, but to arbitrarily RULE over us!
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190201/00025041506/us-newspapers-now-salivating-over-bringin g-google-snippet-tax-stateside.shtml#c530
Anyone with open mind, read through that thread, especially Maz's reply to me in which he deca-downs on that "good faith" is not required, judges ignore it, therefore he can remove the very words! -- Ya modify quotes of statute in a court to suit your view, folks, and it's PERJURY. Maz on his own site is merely LYING, sure, and lying is so habitual with Maz that you need to check even his quotation of statute! Sheesh!
Mike: I'm pretty sure you're reading what the ToS says wrong. I believe the correct interpretation is the site claiming to be an enemy of the state (for the sites understanding of what that means).
(I mean you reading has logic and, so I'm pretty sure it must be wrong).
/s
Trump and his minions...
"Section 230 is a unconstitutional, a travesty and a threat to our country. But I'm going to use the hell out of it now that I can!"
