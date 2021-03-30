Why Did Not A Single Representative Want To Discuss Jack Dorsey's Plans For Dealing With Disinformation?
As I'm sure most people are aware, last week, the House Energy & Commerce Committee held yet another hearing on "big tech" and its content moderation practices. This one was ostensibly on "disinformation," and had Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Twitter's Jack Dorsey as the panelists. It went on for five and a half hours which appears to be the norm for these things. Last week, I did write about both Zuckerberg and Pichai's released opening remarks, in which both focused on various efforts they had made to combat disinfo. Of course, the big difference between the two was that Zuckerberg then suggested 230 should be reformed, while Pichai said it was worth defending.
If you actually want to watch all five and a half hours of this nonsense, you can do so here:
As per usual -- and as was totally expected -- you got a lot more of the same. You had very angry looking Representatives practically screaming about awful stuff online. You had Democrats complaining about the platforms failing to take down info they disliked, while just as equally angry Republicans complained about the platforms taking down content they liked (often this was the same, or related, content). Amusingly, often just after saying that websites took down content they shouldn't have (bias!), the very same Representatives would whine "but how dare you not take down this other content." It was the usual mess of "why don't you moderate exactly the way I want you to moderate," which is always a silly, pointless activity. There was also a lot of "think of the children!" moral panic.
However, Jack Dorsey's testimony was somewhat different than Zuckerberg's and Pichai's. While it also talks somewhat about how Twitter has dealt with disinformation, his testimony actually went significantly further in noting real, fundamental changes that Twitter is exploring that go way beyond the way most people think about this debate. Rather than focusing on the power that Twitter has to decide how, who, and what to moderate, Dorsey's testimony talked about various ways in which they are seeking to give more control to end users themselves and empower those end users, rather than leaving Twitter as the final arbiter. He talked about "algorithmic choice" so that rather than having Twitter controlling everything, different users could opt-in to different algorithmic options, and different providers could create their own algorithmic options. And he mentioned the Bluesky project, and potentially moving Twitter to a protocol-based system, rather than one that Twitter fully controls.
Twitter is also funding Bluesky, an independent team of open source architects, engineers, and designers, to develop open and decentralized standards for social media. This team has already created an initial review of the ecosystem around protocols for social media to aid this effort. Bluesky will eventually allow Twitter and other companies to contribute to and access open recommendation algorithms that promote healthy conversation and ultimately provide individuals greater choice. These standards will support innovation, making it easier for startups to address issues like abuse and hate speech at a lower cost. Since these standards will be open and transparent, our hope is that they will contribute to greater trust on the part of the individuals who use our service. This effort is emergent, complex, and unprecedented, and therefore it will take time. However, we are excited by its potential and will continue to provide the necessary exploratory resources to push this project forward.
All of these were showing that Dorsey and Twitter are thinking about actual ways to deal with many of the complains that our elected officials insist are the fault of social media -- including the fact that no two politicians seem to agree one what is the "proper" level of moderation. By moving to something like protocols and algorithmic choice, you could allow different individuals, groups, organizations and others to set their own standards and rules.
And, yes, I'm somewhat biased here, because I have suggested this approach (as have many others). That doesn't mean I'm convinced it will absolutely work, but I do think it's worth experimenting with.
And what I had hoped was that perhaps, if Congress were actually interested in solving the perceived problems they declared throughout the hearing, then they would perhaps explore these initiatives, and ask Jack to explain how they might impact questions around disinformation or harm or "censorship" or "think of the children." Because there are lots of interesting discussions to be had over whether or not this approach will help deal with many of those issues.
But as far as I can tell not one single elected official ever asked Jack about any of this. Not one. Now, I will admit that I missed some of the hearing to take a few meetings, but I asked around and others I know who watched the entire thing through could not recall it coming up beyond Jack mentioning it a few times during the hearing.
What I did hear a lot of, however, was members of the House insisting, angrily (always angrily), that none of the CEOs presenting were willing to "offer solutions" and that's why "Congress must and will act!"
All it did was drive home the key idea that this was not a serious hearing in which Congress hoped to learn something. This was yet another grandstanding dog and pony show where Congressional members got to get their clips and headlines they can put on the very same social media platforms they insist are destroying America. But when they demanded to hear "solutions" to the supposed problems they raised, and when one of the CEOs on the panel put forth some ideas on better ways to approach this... every single one of those elected officials ignored it. Entirely. Over five and a half hours, and not one asked him to explain what he meant, or to explore how it might help.
This is not Congress trying to fix the "problems" of social media. This is Congress wanting to grandstand on social media while pretending to do real work.
More like congress wishing to control social media, and arguing about whose politics should decide what that means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Plus look at the GOP with abortion legislation - they love to have a sisyphean task to reliably campaign against even though they know courts will say "for fucks sake that is unconstitutional" as usual. The best part about it is unlike bills they actually pass they don't have to deal with any nasty consequences or having to come up with a different issue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"That doesn't mean I'm convinced it will absolutely work, but I do think it's worth experimenting with."
It couldn't be worse than having hearings where elected officials just randomly spew out soundbite worthy phrases that mean nothing & at worst undermine the Constitution.
Congress believe they can just demand it, its entirely possible, & any delay is an attack on them personally.
Not one of them, except maybe Sen from Virginia Hawley, gives a shit what tech does. They will always manage to keep pissing off one side or the other which then will be mined & refined to pure outrage to power their reelection campaigns.
500K+ people are dead because they did nothing to fix the problems, instead having hearings to make soundbites to get reelected by cashing in on fantasy while knowing full well they would be first in line for vaccines.
Imagine how much better the rollout would have gone if Congress was the last to get the vaccine. That they understood they are supposed to put us first for a change.
But instead we'll hear more stories about how tech is evil from both sides while everyone ignores the evil that is political ambitions that is willing to kill half a million citizens rather than stand up for the truth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think you're conflating Sen. from Missouri Josh Hawley (R) with Sen. from Virginia Mark Warner (D).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No I'm not.
Mr. Warner and Hawley only have homes in VA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thank you for your insightful pandemic analysis.
There is, of course, the obligatory XKCD. We can update it for current circumstances, of course.
By the same token, you could be praising them for their insightful policies, that only a half million are dead, instead of 2 million, or 10.
I disagree. Not one but several vaccines were produced - with government aid - in record time. A worldwide vaccination effort dwarfing that against Smallpox is going on. And there are movements - antivaxxers, anti-maskers - which really aren't the fault of politicians, confounding that effort. Of course, some politicians - even top ones whose name I decline to speak aloud - are part of those movements, just as people in the general public are. And they have been criticized justly for it.
Think about that a little, and think about what you are asking congress to do in relation to the pandemic. And consider that other things might not have been possible - and that perhaps they even knew that, and so did not ask for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Congress isn't interested in HOW to rob banks, either.
Congress-critters are clearly well above the smarts YOU believe they have, Maz, and simply don't ask the very criminals under investigation for ideas that will inevitably be SELF-SERVING time-wasters such as YOU always propose.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Congress isn't interested in HOW to rob banks, either.
Should have made clear: SELF-SERVING time-wasters such as YOU always propose because you simply do not wish ANY regulation of your precious surveillance capitalism / speech control fascist "platforms".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Congress isn't interested in HOW to rob banks, either.
And what's your solution, other than a hostile government takeover of Big Tech (aka communism)?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Bluesky", indeed! It's an in-your-face taunt,
more than "dog whistle" code; it blatantly means, according to my 80s dictionary:
blue-sky Í adj. of no value; worthless
That's what they're offering: WORTHLESS.
blue-sky law Í [Colloq.] a law regulating the sale of stocks, bonds, etc., for the protection of the public from fraud
Laws against promising the blue-sky as Dorsey is attempting, see?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Bluesky", indeed! It's an in-your-face taunt,
Shit-oh-dear, alphabet, you really do have a painful wart on your hard-on, don't you. Sorry to hear 'bout that, but you really shouldn''t've stuck it where it didn't belong in the first place.
In terms of business, where the very term comes from, Blue Sky is a component of value, but one that cannot be measured in the coin of the realm, i.e. money. Blue sky is dependent on "feelz", to use today's vernacular, and is a negotiable factor in almost any discussion regarding the sale of some item. In fact, the basic meaning about blue sky is prevalent today, most often bandied about when you hear of "brand loyalty" - that's the Case Study in Harvard Business School about the value of a company: tangible assets + blue sky value = total value.
Blue sky also comes into play for everyday purchases of higher ticket items, such as cars ("This automobile every bit as good as a Cadillac"), homes ("This place has easy access to shopping, and great schools, etc."), you get the idea. You simply can't put a dollar value on location near a school, but you may well be willing to pay a little more upfront for the ease of getting your kid to school in 5 minutes, compared to a 45 minute commute every morning - many people do grapple with that question, all the time. For that matter, why is a dingy run-down fixer-upper in San Francisco worth 2 Megabux, yet a brand new 4 bedroom, with 12 acres and is on a river in Tennesee worth only $250K?? The word you're looking for there is "blue sky" - the perceived value of Tennesee is not as great as the perceived value of San Francisco, simple as that.
Blue sky wasn't meant to be a commodity, it was meant to differentiate the winners from the also-rans in the world of financial values. Shame that you had to attempt to belittle the concept in order to "gain brownie points". Don't know who you were trying to impress, but it fell flat here in the world where we try not to walk around with our pants pointing like an Irish setter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How naïve.
Congress never fails to disappoint. Did you have any expectation that they would do anything other than grandstand in a dog-and-pony show? The year isn't 1994 anymore and the only congresscritter who seems to know about the consequences of legislation affecting the internet is Ron Wyden but he's in the Senate now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m not fully up to date here but I haven’t seen any reference to Republicans angrily asking Dorsey why he failed to moderate Facebook or why Zuckerberg failed to deal with a tweet. Them understanding which company they’re talking to seems to be somewhat of an improvement unless I missed something? Maybe a few more of these and someone will ask a question that really matters, who knows?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Shut up you, you're here as a prop not a speaker!'
Makes sense, why listen to explanations when you've already made up your mind, or honestly ask for comments when you don't care what the other person says because they're nothing but a prop?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Performance art by non-artist
I did catch a few minutes of it. The #GQP wouldn't let anyone complete a sentence. Clearly they had their script, and it didn't allow for anyone to answer any questions at all.
Which is consistent with my theory that they have no idea what governing actually means. They do however, fully comprehend grandstanding.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
