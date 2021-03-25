Congressional Panel On Internet And Disinformation... Includes Many Who Spread Disinformation Online
We've pointed out a few times how silly all these Congressional panels on content moderation are, but the one happening today is particularly silly. One of the problems, of course, is that while everyone seems to be mad about Section 230, they seem to be mad about it for opposite reasons, with Republicans wanting the companies to moderate less, and Democrats wanting the companies to moderate more. That's only one of many reasons why today's hearing, like those in the past, are so pointless. They tend to bog down in silly "but what about this particular moderation decision" which will then be presented in a misleading or out of context fashion, allowing the elected official to grandstand about how they "held big tech's feet to the fire" or some such nonsense.
However, Cat Zakrzewski, over at the Washington Post has highlighted yet another reason why this particular "investigation" into disinformation online is so disingenuous: a bunch of the Republicans on the panel, exploring how these sites deal with mis- and disinformation -- are guilty of spreading disinformation themselves online.
A Washington Post analysis found that seven Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee who are scheduled to grill the chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter about election misinformation on Thursday sent tweets that advanced baseless narratives of election fraud, or otherwise supported former president Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the presidential election. They were among 15 of the 26 Republican members of the committee who voted to overturn President Biden’s election victory.
Three Republican members of the committee, Reps. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Billy Long (Mo.) and Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (Ga.), tweeted or retweeted posts with the phrase “Stop the Steal” in the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Stop the Steal was an online movement that researchers studying disinformation say led to the violence that overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Cool cool.
Actually, this highlights one of the many reasons why we should be concerned about all of these efforts to force these companies into a particular path for dealing with disinformation online. Because once we head down the regulatory route, we're going to reach a point in which the government is, in some form, determining what is okay and what is not okay online. And do we really want elected officials, who themselves were spreading disinformation and even voted to overturn the results of the last Presidential election, to be determining what is acceptable and what is not for social media companies to host?
As the article itself notes, rather than have a serious conversation about disinformation online and what to do about it, this is just going to be yet another culture war. Republicans are going to push demands to have these websites stop removing their own efforts at disinformation, and Democrats are going to push the websites to be more aggressive in removing information (often without concern for the consequences of such demands -- which often lead to the over-suppression of speech).
One thing I think we can be sure of is that Rep. Frank Pallone, who is heading the committee for today's hearing is being laughably naïve if he actually believes this:
Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.), the Democrat who chairs the committee, said any member of Congress using social media to spread falsehoods about election fraud was “wrong,” but he remained optimistic that he could find bipartisan momentum with Republicans who don’t agree with that rhetoric.
“There’s many that came out and said after Jan. 6 that they regretted what happened and they don’t want to be part of it at all,” Pallone said in an interview. “You have to hope that there’s enough members on both sides of the aisle that see the need for some kind of legislative reform here because they don’t want social media to allow extremism and disinformation to spread in the real world and encourage that.”
Uh huh. The problem is that those who spread disinformation online don't think of it as disinformation. And they see any attempt to cut back on their ability to spread it to be (wrongly) "censorship." Just the fact that the two sides can't even agree on what is, and what is not, disinformation should give pause to anyone seeking "some kind of legislative reform" here. While the Democrats may be in power now, that may not last very long, and they should recognize that if it's the Republicans who get to define what is and what is not "disinformation" it may look very, very different than what the Democrats think.
Filed Under: congressional hearings, content moderation, disinformation, donald trump, election disinformation, house energy and commerce committee, republicans, section 230, stop the steal
Companies: facebook, google, twitter
And they are both arguing over how much disinformation the republican can spread.
Who is to Control
I just watched MSNBC interview with Rep Peter Welch. The suggestion made was to replace platform decisions with decisions by "government officials". Let's see.... Would you like to have government officials beholden to a president like Donald Trump be making decisions about which online commentary should be suppressed???? I wouldn't. I also wouldn't want Democrat appointed officials making those decisions. I doubt such rules would be constitutional, but will take big bucks to get a case to the Supreme Court.
Re: Who is to Control
“Cough” first amendment violation “cough”
Congress: what was that?
Nothing
"Because once we head down the regulatory route, we're going to reach a point in which the government is, in some form, determining what is okay and what is not okay online"
Once you go down the regulatory route, you start at that point. It's just degree that you want the government to tell you what is and isn't okay on line that gets decided in the details. I suppose and how much lipstick they put on the pig.. They could do something like use private companies as proxies and provide incentives and disincentives so they control speech how the government wants, but it's still going to be a pig underneath
I think all of the platforms should take strong steps to stop disinformation.
I look forward to seeing how many members of Congress end up in timeouts for their lies.
The media won't hold them to account & allows them to just claim whatever so maybe the platforms should.
Why shoudl they allow them to keep lying to the american people unchecked?
I mean its one thing for me to claim Ted Cruz is the Zodiac, its another to for Ted to claim he totes didn't actually flee the state during a crisis to party in Mexico (a country he often takes issue & umbrage at) or that its just like the flu while rushing to be first in line for the vaccine.
Imagine if they suddenly had to tell the truth or no longer have a platform to spread those lies unchecked.
Yeah I know its a pipe dream, we'll never have honest politicians but i can dream...
Re:
Having politicians on a panel about misinformation is rather like filling a panel discussion on coop safety with a bunch of foxes and other predators.
And that reason above is exactly why our government is not supposed to be limiting speech. Sadly, both sides of the debate are actively pushing for the right to limit speech. And both have played the game of threatening private organizations to remove speech they don't like or feel is dangerous/wrong.
Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny.
Oh my sweet summer child...
“There’s many that came out and said after Jan. 6 that they regretted what happened and they don’t want to be part of it at all,” Pallone said in an interview
And of those how many voted to acquit Trump the second time around? The question is are they sorry for what happened and want to distance themselves from it because they realize they were wrong and were helping undermine democracy, or because continuing to do so was now not a good look after that little 'insurrection' thing and they wanted to pretend that they had no possible way to know that what they were supporting was wrong?
When the goals are diametrically opposed, with one side wanting less moderation so more disinformation(and worse) can fester, and the other wanting more moderation so that less 'problematic' content will stay up(and all the collateral damage that will cause) there is no room for compromise, no meeting in the middle other than accepting that the current state of things is better than either goal and the best choice would be to leave things the hell alone.
Any democrat who thinks that the government should be stepping in and deciding moderation practices should ask themselves if they would have accepted 'anything I don't like is fake news'-Trump having that power and making those decisions, and any republicans who think the same on moderation should be asking themselves if they're happy handing that power to Biden. If you wouldn't trust your enemy with the power you are seeking that's probably a good sign that it's a bad idea and you shouldn't be trying to implement it.
I'll Allow It!
Of course, when you have a bunch of Blue-Anon Russia-gate conspiracy theorists sending out disinformation every day for three years, it's okay.
Re: I'll Allow It!
If it's in your hard earned work you are deciding what to do with and you are okay with it, sure, why not. If you don't like it you can feel free to kick them off the service you poured your own blood sweat and tears into building.
At least the Russia/Trump investigations and speculations have actual information and facts backing them up, what with all the actual factual links between Russian officials and Trump associates.
Re:
Yeah but denial of those facts don't irk me nearly as much as so called conservatives turning communist and wanting to expropriate everything just because liberals can build things they can't and aren't sharing enough
Call my congressman: No dice
Look I called my Congressman. I might as well called my mother. Said section 230 was a priority and section 230 only protects big tech. Unless we website owners do something drastic. (Internet blackout with petition.). The internet is screwed
