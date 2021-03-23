What I Hope Tech CEOs Will Tell Congress: 'We're Not Neutral'
Senator Mark Warner Doesn't Seem To Understand Even The Very Basic Fundamentals Of Section 230 As He Seeks To Destroy It

Daily Deal: Mini Wipebook Scan (2-Pack)

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Mar 23rd 2021 10:45amDaily Deal

What do you get when you cross a whiteboard and a notebook? Wipebook’s technology transforms conventional paper into reusable and erasable surfaces. It has 10 double sided pages or 20 surfaces: 10 graph and 10 ruled. It's the perfect tool for thinkers, doers, and problem solvers. Use the Mini Wipebook to work things out, save to the cloud, and wipe old sketches completely clean. The Wipebook Scan App saves your work and uploads it to your favorite cloud services like Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox, and OneDrive. This 2-pack is on sale for $52.95.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

What I Hope Tech CEOs Will Tell Congress: 'We're Not Neutral'
Senator Mark Warner Doesn't Seem To Understand Even The Very Basic Fundamentals Of Section 230 As He Seeks To Destroy It
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

12:07 North Carolina Legislators Push Bill That Would Prevent Cops, Prosecutors From Charging Six-Year-Olds For Picking Flowers (0)
10:50 Senator Mark Warner Doesn't Seem To Understand Even The Very Basic Fundamentals Of Section 230 As He Seeks To Destroy It (9)
10:45 Daily Deal: Mini Wipebook Scan (2-Pack) (0)
09:33 What I Hope Tech CEOs Will Tell Congress: 'We're Not Neutral' (18)
06:30 Yet More Studies Show That 5G Isn't Hurting You (16)

Monday

20:05 Sharyl Attkisson Lawsuit Against Rod Rosenstein Claiming She Was Hacked By Government Tossed (6)
15:49 It's The End Of Citation As We Know It & I Feel Fine (8)
13:42 Drone Manufacturers Are Amping Up Surveillance Capabilities In Response To Demand From Government Agencies (8)
12:07 Cop's Lies About A Traffic Stop Are Exposed By A Home Security Camera Located Across The Street (37)
10:48 Senators Leahy And Tillis -- Both Strongly Supported By Hollywood -- Ask Merrick Garland To Target Streaming Sites (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.