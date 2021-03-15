Comcast Lost $914 Million On Its New Streaming Service Last Year
Despite bottomless pockets and all but owning state and federal regulators for the last four years, telecom continues to stumble with adaptation in the streaming video era. Verizon's attempt to pivot from curmudgeonly old phone company to sexy new media brand fell flat on its face. AT&T's plan to spend $200 billion on the Time Warner and DirecTV mergers to dominate the television space has resulted in them losing 8 million pay TV subscribers in just the last four years. In short, pampered telecom monopolies aren't finding that getting ahead in more competitive markets to be particularly easy.
Comcast too isn't having a great time of it, despite dumping the company's resources into its new Peacock streaming platform. A new filing this week indicates that Comcast lost $914 million on the venture just last year alone. Some of these losses were expected as Comcast shuffles resources around NBC Universal, pours money into new projects, and streamlines the company's overall structure, but it's worth noting that Comcast remains somewhat cagey about how many paying customers are actually signed up:
"Comcast said Peacock had 33 million signups in the U.S. at year-end but hasn’t provided metrics on how many of those are paying subscribers. The service, available in free and premium subscription tiers, launched for Comcast cable subscribers last April and went nationwide in July 2020."
Comcast, like other giants, had hoped to elbow in on streaming and advertising by locking its NBC properties (like "Friends") behind its gatekeeper paywall. Comcast also enjoys the fact that it effectively lobbied to lobotomize the FCC, leaving it free to do things like use unnecessary broadband caps as a competitive bludgeon against other streaming providers. But even that wasn't enough to seriously threaten giants like Disney, which (thanks in large part to its Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel catalog) just crossed the 100 million paying subscriber mark.
While Comcast expects that Peacock might break even by 2025 or so, the relentless drumbeat of deep-pocketed competitors jumping into the space means that's certainly no guarantee.
Don't be too sad for Comcast, however. As always, the company's steadily growing broadband monopoly means that as it loses TV revenue (from folks cutting the cord on expensive, traditional television), it can simply jack up prices on broadband to recoup the losses. Right now, that's coming in the form of unnecessary, bullshit broadband usage caps, but when your subscribers literally can't flee because there are no other real options to flee to, the sky's the limit.
Filed Under: broadband, competition, peacock, streaming
Companies: comcast, nbc
HBO Max
If I can reluctantly give the proverbial devil his due, I really enjoy the experience I get out of AT&T's HBO Max service. It has all the movies and TV shows I want to watch, and the fact that they put their new releases on their streaming service the same day they put their new releases in theaters (in a goddamn pandemic, no less!) may have pissed off the likes of Christopher Nolan, but it brought Roku back into the negotiating table and I as a Roku user benefit from having HBO Max as one of the services to which I subscribe. Since HBO Max has all the shows and movies I want to watch, it's my most-watched Streaming service and well worth the money. I do watch Disney+, but it's mainly to watch The Simpsons and The Muppet Show with my mom.
I personally think all these streaming options, while extremely imperfect, are better than cable seeing as we can pick and choose which streaming service we want and exclude ones we don't instead of getting cable channels we don't want bundled with channels we do want. Also, we could pick up where we last left off on our smartphones and temporarily download some movies and TV show episodes. Is there any wonder so many people are cutting the cord?
definitely beats cable
Sure the streaming options are better than cable but I just wonder how many of them will be viable businesses vs being acquired by more successful streamers. HBO Max will probably make it. I don't think Peacock will. Maybe it will limp along with older or cheap programming. Reality TV & the like.
Friends and Netflix?
Does that loss include the loss of revenue from not continuing to license Friends to Neflix?
NBC killed the NBC Gold streaming app and moved Premier League matches to Peacock. So I'm one of those paying customers.
At least streaming apps give you the choice to watch TV dramas comedys without paying for espn or sports channels you will never watch.
It's terms of ease of use , ui interface the apple TV app is the worst with no proper search option.
I imagine their end goal is to have enough subscribers (either free or paid) so that when they all eventually consolidate again under a streaming equivalent to Movies Anywhere, they can get a large enough cut of the streaming revenue.
