DMCA Complaint Claims Copyright On The Word 'Outstanding', Wants Entries From Top Dictionaries De-Listed From Google

Tue, Mar 9th 2021 3:40amGlyn Moody

Techdirt readers are by now all too familiar with how broken the DMCA takedown system is. But a recent post on TorrentFreak introduces us to some interesting new examples. It concerns the software review site ThinkMobiles. Apparently, it's a company registered in the Ukraine, and many of its authors seem to come from the region -- and nothing wrong with that. As TorrentFreak notes, ThinkMobiles is very protective of its articles. The Lumen database, which collects and analyzes requests to remove material from the Web, has 376 results for the company, representing many hundreds of potential takedowns. But TorrentFreak spotted that some of the most recent ones are particularly unusual:

ThinkMobiles doesn't restrict its searches to long phrases. It also identifies shorter combinations of words, including "Verdict: we highly recommend it" and "and click export." Needless to say, this is causing issues.

The "and click export" takedown notice, for example, lists URLs from Adobe.com, Google.com, and Microsoft.com, that have absolutely nothing to do with the software review site.

These are common phrases used by just about every review site out there; no originality of expression is involved. It gets worse:

One notice even claims 'copyright' on the word "outstanding," asking Google to remove the URLs of sites operating popular dictionaries including Cambridge and Merriam Webster.

It's hard to know how a takedown was issued for a single word. Even if your mother tongue is Ukrainian, there's surely no way you could believe the word "outstanding" was a unique creation worthy of copyright protection. Perhaps there is some automated system involved, but even so, it's difficult to see why a single word would be chosen in this way. The details of why this happened don't really matter. The larger point is that these ridiculous takedown requests were made. Fortunately, Google rejected them. But as the TorrentFreak post points out, it might have missed them. In addition, sites that just implement takedown notices automatically would have blocked links unjustifiably.

Given the way the EU's upload filters are shaping up, that's likely to be the case there too. Since even small sites will be obliged to filter material, there's no way they can check things as meticulously as Google or other well-funded companies. As a result, once the EU upload filters are mandatory we can expect to see all kinds of abusive requests to block material being complied with, perhaps even for single words.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.

Filed Under: censorship, copyright, dictionaries, dmca, filters, outstanding, takedowns, upload filters
Companies: thinkmobiles

Reader Comments

    PaulT (profile), 9 Mar 2021 @ 5:21am

    "One notice even claims 'copyright' on the word "outstanding," asking Google to remove the URLs of sites operating popular dictionaries including Cambridge and Merriam Webster."

    Maybe this is the real end game to copyright and trademark. After all, how can you criticise your corporate overlords if they own the very language you use to communicate your dissent?

    "Perhaps there is some automated system involved"

    Almost certainly. Which hits the perfect storm of minimum effort and money for nothing for the people paid to submit these things.

    "but even so, it's difficult to see why a single word would be chosen in this way"

    Not really, there's lots of reasons - incompetence, stupidity, or just the fact that since nobody faces any consequences for obviously wrong takedown
    notices, why not seed the automated takedowns with as many words as you want? In fact, there's probably someone getting a bonus for the number of takedowns sent.

      Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2021 @ 6:36am

      Re:

      Yes, the mass takedown business is as much fraud perpetrated on the copyright holders who, never seeing the actual output, are left in the belief it's useful work worth paying real money for as it is on the internet services that have to suffer through the flood of algorithmically generated spam and its censorious consequences.

      The only ones to benefit from it are the ones being paid to do it.

    Jeroen Hellingman (profile), 9 Mar 2021 @ 5:24am

    I want to copyright the word copyright, and then forbid everyone from using it.

    Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2021 @ 6:21am

    Outstanding

    Simply outstanding.

    DannyB (profile), 9 Mar 2021 @ 6:29am

    Did they register their copyright ownership?

    When did this party create the word Outstanding?

    Was the word Outstanding created prior to 1910?

    Did they register their copyright ownership?

    (the only way to make this insanity stop is to play that "penalty of perjury" card, and sue for damages -- however minimal, and costs.)

    Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2021 @ 7:29am

    hmm... this article gave me an idea.

    for word in OxfordDictonary.words; do submitTakeDownRequest(word); done;

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Mar 2021 @ 7:57am

    Isn;t it nice that they kept threatening the Lumen Database for existing & now there are extra hoops one has to achieve to be able to find these examples of the high quality abuse of the DMCA system?

