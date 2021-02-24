Techdirt Podcast Episode 271: Gaming Like It's 1925
from the post-jam dept
We recently announced the winners of our third annual public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1925. Now, just like last year, we're dedicating an episode of the podcast to looking at each of the winners a bit closer. Mike is joined by Randy Lubin (our partner in running the jams) and myself (with some unfortunate audio issues that I apologize for), to talk about all these great games that bring 1925 works into the present day.
Filed Under: game jam, games, gaming like its 1925, podcast, public domain
