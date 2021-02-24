Appeals Court Rejects New York Police Unions' Attempt To Block Disclosure Of Disciplinary Records
 
Techdirt Podcast Episode 271: Gaming Like It's 1925

Copyright

from the post-jam dept

Wed, Feb 24th 2021 1:43pmLeigh Beadon

We recently announced the winners of our third annual public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1925. Now, just like last year, we're dedicating an episode of the podcast to looking at each of the winners a bit closer. Mike is joined by Randy Lubin (our partner in running the jams) and myself (with some unfortunate audio issues that I apologize for), to talk about all these great games that bring 1925 works into the present day.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: game jam, games, gaming like its 1925, podcast, public domain

