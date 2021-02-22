Karma: Twitch Replaces Live Metallica Concert With 8-Bit Music To Avoid Copyright Madness
Australian News Sites Shocked & Upset To Learn They Don't Need To Rely On Facebook For Traffic!

Daily Deal: HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker with Built-in Power Bank

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Feb 22nd 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

Ready for adventure? The HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker is made for those who want a massive well-balanced sound that can break free from walls and outlets. It’s built tough with a rugged IPX4 shock, splash, and weather-proof exterior and powered by a high-capacity rechargeable battery. Stream music and calls from any Bluetooth device for up to 15 hours on a single charge. The Quake also features a built-in power bank so you can charge your phone while listening to your playlist. It's available in black or green, and is on sale for $45.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Karma: Twitch Replaces Live Metallica Concert With 8-Bit Music To Avoid Copyright Madness
Australian News Sites Shocked & Upset To Learn They Don't Need To Rely On Facebook For Traffic!
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

10:44 Australian News Sites Shocked & Upset To Learn They Don't Need To Rely On Facebook For Traffic! (2)
10:39 Daily Deal: HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker with Built-in Power Bank (0)
09:35 Karma: Twitch Replaces Live Metallica Concert With 8-Bit Music To Avoid Copyright Madness (7)
04:58 'Net Neutrality Hurt Internet Infrastructure Investment' Is The Bad Faith Lie That Simply Won't Die (4)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (11)

Saturday

13:00 Game Jam Winner Spotlight: The Great Gatsby Tabletop Roleplaying Game (9)

Friday

19:39 FyreTV Porn Service Asks 11th Circuit Panel To Resurrect Dumb Trademark Suit Against Amazon Over FireTV (4)
16:32 Reminder: Just A Few Days Left Before Our '230 Matters' Conversation With Section 230 Authors Ron Wyden & Chris Cox (1)
15:46 Content Moderation Case Study: Senator Asks YouTube To Block Al Qaeda Videos (2008) (0)
13:34 How Oregon's Top Wildlife Official Got Sued Over His State's Hunting App (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.