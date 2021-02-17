Content Moderation Case Study: Google 'Removes' German Residences From Street View By Request (2010)
from the privacy-or-not? dept
Summary: Google's Street View is a powerful mapping tool that allows users to visit places they'll possibly never be able to visit and allows local users to see homes and businesses they're trying to locate.
But Google's Street View hasn't been warmly welcomed everywhere. In Germany -- a country with a long history of pervasive surveillance by government agencies -- Google’s mapping project hit a roadblock. In an effort to comply with German privacy laws, Google worked with data protection authorities to ensure all requirements were met before its cars and cameras hit the road.
Restrictions on data collection have resulted in Germany being one of the least-mapped countries in Europe.
After meeting with considerable public opposition to Google's street mapping, Google allowed residents to opt out. This resulted in opted-out locations being blurred in Street View, providing owners with more privacy inside Street View than they enjoyed outside it.
Decisions to be made by Google:
- Should the normal lack of an expectation of privacy in publicly-viewable areas override local restrictions on data-gathering?
- Is an opt-out plan cost effective (as compared to simply not mapping at all in restricted areas)?
- Do "holes" in map coverage increase risks to drivers and travelers?
- Is there a possibility the opt-out function could be abused by trolls and/or opponents of Google's Street View project?
- Does following local privacy laws possibly make Google's Street View less useful than competing products that may not follow laws or that receive more deference from local authorities?
- Is the mapping project likely to run into greater resistance in the future, given world legislators' ongoing concerns with lax privacy laws?
- Could Google be considered culpable for harm resulting from incomplete maps, especially when coupled with Google's built-in live navigation software?
- What tools does Google have at its disposal to push back against legal restrictions?
The opt-out program also led to an unfortunate, unforeseen, and completely unintended consequence. A small group of rogue "transparency advocates" sought out "blurred" houses and egged them. Some of those who opted out were also treated to handwritten notes informing them that Google was "cool." Very little actual damage was done.
Despite the early opposition -- which resulted in Google shutting down its attempted mapping of Germany in 2011 -- Google has taken a second run at the country and its resistance to the Street View project. Its site lists a large number of German cities and towns that have recently been mapped by Google during its latest attempt, which began in July 2020 and will wrap up early next year. Google "removes" German residences from Street View by request (2010)
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: germany, google maps, maps, privacy, street view
Companies: google
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
When Street View was in its early days, a fanatic Google hater by the name of Jon Newton insisted that Google should make the program strictly opt-in, ignoring that doing so would make it virtually worthless. Of course he also insisted that it was illegal to film anyone or anything in public without explicit permission. He actually claimed that news crews would get signed permission forms from every person who walked or drove by while they were filming stories in public.
When I asked if he had gotten signed permission to use images of people in articles on his site, he deleted my comments. As he did any comment that was at all sympathetic to Google, while claiming that he only deleted "spam" and "obvious Google shills". Somewhere I still have an archive of screenshots of all my posts that got deleted, showing how full of shit he was.
As for Google Street View, I love it. It's allowed me to scout out routes to various places that I plan to visit by bike. It's allowed me to find businesses that I'm looking for and it's allowed me to show people in other areas what my neighborhood looks like.
I do notice odd censorship though. At one point, they blurred the sign of a local CVS Pharmacy. I've seen other business signs and logos blurred as well. That seems counter-productive to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Likely being mistaken for license plates, which Google tries to blur.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Likely being mistaken for license plate
Maybe. I notice they blur A LOT of commercial signs, names of shops, etc.
A lot - maybe 80%. But not all.
Strange. I wonder if it's some silly worry about "using" somebody else's trademark.
And I know their software today is smart enough to tell the difference between those and license plates. (But maybe not 10 years ago when they started doing this, and maybe they're still using the old software).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Likely being mistaken for license plate
"Maybe. I notice they blur A LOT of commercial signs, names of shops, etc."
I think location matters. I just tried a few locations I'm familiar with in the UK, US and Spain, and I couldn't see any examples of this at all - licence plates are blurred, but street signs, business signs, billboards, etc. are still perfectly visible. I suspect there's some local governments telling them to go overboard wherever you're looking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: illegal to film anyone or anything in public
In most countries this is settled law - if you can see it from a public place (street, sidewalk) - you can take and publish a photo of it.
As it should be.
(Don't like it? Build a fence.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"He actually claimed that news crews would get signed permission forms from every person who walked or drove by while they were filming stories in public."
I'd love for him to try to prove that, especially for live broadcasts in busy cities or events. By his logic, a live broadcast from Times Square on NYE couldn't be screened for a few years until all the paperwork was sorted out.
"As for Google Street View, I love it."
It's a massively useful tool for all sorts of uses, be that checking your route or destination or simple curiosity (or even games such as GeoGuessr). Most of the objections seem to be based on outright fantasy, such as the claim that a static images taken 3 years ago will help burglars scope out properties or the seeing faces on a public street is a privacy violation.
When people say these things, I often wonder if there's something behind them other than general paranoia (for example - is that person regularly doing something out on the street that they wouldn't want to be recorded for posterity should the Google van happen by?). There's certainly been some examples of people being caught doing things they shouldn't have been doing in public.
"At one point, they blurred the sign of a local CVS Pharmacy. I've seen other business signs and logos blurred as well. That seems counter-productive to me."
Sometimes these things will be requests from external parties demanding that things get blocked. Sometimes it will just be an algorithm messing up and misinterpreting signs as things they have been given blanket orders to block in some areas (licence platers, faces, etc.). It would be counter-productive to either party to block such things from a tool commonly used to locate businesses, but common sense doesn't always rule the roost in these situations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: google
This is a spambot above me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Someone needs to go around and take pictures of every house removed from Street View in Germany and print a story showing them. Maybe they are all criminals...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's the old "got nothing to hide" bullshit you're spouting there. If those people want privacy for whatever reason, they should get it without others invading them for that, because privacy is a human right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"If those people want privacy for whatever reason"
...they shouldn't be in public?
Nobody's saying that a real privacy request should be denied, just that - by definition - you shouldn't expect privacy when walking around in public.
If you have a problem with this - describe which activities you participate in full view of everyone around you that should be considered private.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Every house inevitably borders the public. Maybe they have a padding in a form of a garden, but usually it's not kilometers long millionaires garden. "Build a fence" - sure and most, if not virtually all houses do have a wall. But take the case of a burglar or trespasser: you only need to build a symbolic wall to be able to sue them. It could be a holey Jägerzaun, barely holding together, it'd still count in court. In the same sense, I wouldn't expect I'd need to build a 8m high Mexico-US wall for my privacy.
Sitting in your garden isn't walking around. Having part of the house visible over the fence isn't making it publicly accessible. Though I'm not advocating no pictures must ever be allowed, as reported in the first comment. A balance is good, in the form of opt-out. What I've agitated against is the assertion of Pixelation that "Someone needs to go around and take pictures [...] and print a story showing them" - in essence being an invasion of privacy because it's done with utter disregard for the privacy choices of those persons opting out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Did Google try to to drive their car inside your home?
Because that would be over the top - yeah?
That really should be opt-in.
... oh wait, you're upset about Google driving their cars on roads?
lol, where should they drive?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
well i share your point
These cards are taking over New York
<a href="https://weediquettedispensary.org/product/tko-carts/">tko carts</a>
whats your take??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
i totally agree i mean
Someone needs to go around and take pictures of every house removed from Street View in Germany and print a story showing them. Maybe they are all criminals...
"https://weediquettedispensary.org/product/tko-carts/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Opting out doesn't seem to be too bad of an idea given there's already services like this that people are pretty upset about: https://scoperty.de/home
Some company simply decided it's okay to put out estimates on everyone's houses.
Who knows what else they can come up with when they turn to Street View?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Who knows what else they can come up with when they turn to Street View?"
Which particular information is available to them via Street View that's not available by visiting the location physically?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You might be surprised at how much information about you is public
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now to await the follow up article on the competition
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply