Zuckerberg's Grand Illusion: Understanding The Oversight Board Experiment
CBP Facial Recognition Program Has Gathered 50 Million Face Photos, Identified Fewer Than 300 Imposters

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Remote-Work Collaboration Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Feb 17th 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

The Ultimate Remote-Work Collaboration Bundle has 7 courses to help you learn how to efficiently work from home. You'll learn how to set up a suitable workspace, and you will learn strategies to optimize productivity, streamline communication, and maintain a work-life balance. Courses also cover email and video conference etiquette, how to use Slack, Google chat and meet, Microsoft 365 Teams, and more. It's on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Zuckerberg's Grand Illusion: Understanding The Oversight Board Experiment
CBP Facial Recognition Program Has Gathered 50 Million Face Photos, Identified Fewer Than 300 Imposters
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:28 Appeals Court Affirms $1.5 Million Restitution Judgment Against Paul Hansmeier (1)
12:03 Why We Filed A Comment With Facebook's Oversight Board (2)
10:44 CBP Facial Recognition Program Has Gathered 50 Million Face Photos, Identified Fewer Than 300 Imposters (4)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Remote-Work Collaboration Bundle (0)
09:32 Zuckerberg's Grand Illusion: Understanding The Oversight Board Experiment (1)
06:35 A 90 Year Old Shouldn't Have To Buy A $10,000 Ad Just To Get AT&T To Upgrade His Shitty DSL Line (24)
03:31 Minneapolis, Minnesota Becomes The Latest Major City To Pass A Facial Recognition Ban (2)

Tuesday

19:45 Conservative News Outlet Ordered To Pay More Than $250,000 In Legal Fees To Rachel Maddow, MSNBC (18)
15:40 Texas Power, Phone Outages Again Highlight How Infrastructure Underinvestment Will Be Fatal Moving Forward (32)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 270: Regulating The Internet Won't Fix A Broken Government (1)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.