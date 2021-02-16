Parler's Found A New Host (And A New CEO)... For Now
First Circuit Rejects Device Search Challenge, Says The Fourth Amendment Doesn't Apply At Our Nation's Borders

Daily Deal: The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Feb 16th 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

With the Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle, you'll learn techniques to systematically break down the various parts of the body into simpler shapes and understand how to work them into one figure. You will also learn how to draw and paint various fantasy art elements digitally, how to draw various heads and faces from any angle, and how to draw dynamic comic book superheroes. It's on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Parler's Found A New Host (And A New CEO)... For Now
First Circuit Rejects Device Search Challenge, Says The Fourth Amendment Doesn't Apply At Our Nation's Borders
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:40 Texas Power, Phone Outages Again Highlight How Infrastructure Underinvestment Will Be Fatal Moving Forward (3)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 270: Regulating The Internet Won't Fix A Broken Government (1)
12:22 230 Matters: One Week Until Our Event & Discussion With Section 230's Authors (3)
10:44 First Circuit Rejects Device Search Challenge, Says The Fourth Amendment Doesn't Apply At Our Nation's Borders (17)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle (1)
09:38 Parler's Found A New Host (And A New CEO)... For Now (34)
06:41 State Laws Restricting Community Broadband Are Hurting US Communities During The Pandemic (13)

Sunday

12:30 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (21)

Saturday

12:00 Game Jam Winner Spotlight: ~THE GREAT GATSBY~ (20)

Friday

19:39 Hacked Florida Water Plant Found To Have Been Using Unsupported Windows 7 Machines And Shared Passwords (53)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.