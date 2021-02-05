Texas Dept. Of Public Safety Issues Amber Alert For Victim Of Horror Doll Chucky
from the nightmare-fuel dept
There's a rule in IT: don't test on live systems in production. There's debate over this, of course, but the general idea is that testing on live systems is a great way to screw up something with the live system, rather than some test environment. The more important the system is, the more true that mantra becomes.
Which brings us to the Texas Amber Alert system. See, Texans subscribed to get Amber Alerts via email got one last week that seemed a little... off.
First... terrifying. As someone who absolutely hates horror movies because I'm a big scared wimp, getting this alert is pure nightmare fuel. But it's also sort of funny, except that this kind of testing on the live Amber Alert system is pretty dumb. The whole thing apparently happened due to a test being run on the system and it accidentally got sent out to email subscribers. Give the folks responsible for this high marks for going into detail on the joke, though.
The alert, which was sent by email on Friday, warned of a 16-pound suspect wearing “blue denim overalls” and “wielding a huge kitchen knife.” It included an image of Chucky, the killer doll introduced in the 1988 slasher film “Child’s Play,” the first of a series of Chucky films.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has since apologized, saying in a statement that the alert was sent as a “result of a test malfunction.”
“We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again,” the department said.
Meanwhile, with the media asking the agency for more details on how all this happened and why, they aren't talking. Don Mancini, who created the Chucky character, is however.
PLEASE FIND THEM, @TiffnyMovieStar AND I ARE FRANTIC. PLEASE NOTE: THE KID IS NON-BINARY, THANKS. @BillyBoydActor @JenniferTilly https://t.co/Z3AatyConp
— Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) January 29, 2021
Look, mistakes happen. But that's why you don't run these sorts of tests on a live system as important as the Amber Alert system.
Filed Under: amber alert, chucky, texas
Chucky, sans skin, plays a starring roll in Daft Punk's Technologic music video.
Sometimes, though, the only place you can really run the final tests is in production. Nobody in software likes it, but sometimes that's the only place the networks and services you need to test with exist. You've got mock versions in the QA and staging environments, but they're not the real thing and may themselves have bugs in them so they don't behave the way the real thing would. Most often that would cause the system to fail null, and for something like the Amber Alert system you probably don't want to send out an alert and have it... fail to go out because the system sending out the alerts expected an all upper-case code (like the mocks all used) while the system raising the alert used lower-case.
That's why every system has a few test accounts in production for the express purpose of running tests and verifying things are working after deploying a new version of the system. They're usually set up the way this alert was, with blatantly obvious bogus data so if they accidentally get where they shouldn't've they're easily recognized and discarded.
Ah yes, the Oahu inbound ballistic missile alert
Instantly reminded me of how, as a brand new resident on Oahu in January 2018, my phone lit up with "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL" alert on my phone. As did every resident. Which was, in fact, an unscheduled drill. With the wrong message sent by a deranged employee of the alert network. Now living back in California, I feel a little safer. But still...
