Content Moderation Case Study: Twitter Removes Account Of Human Rights Activist (2018)

Techdirt's think tank, the Copia Institute, is working with the Trust & Safety Professional Association and its sister organization, the Trust & Safety Foundation, to produce an ongoing series of case studies about content moderation decisions. These case studies are presented in a neutral fashion, not aiming to criticize or applaud any particular decision, but to highlight the many different challenges that content moderators face and the tradeoffs they result in. Find more case studies here on Techdirt and on the TSF website.
Content Moderation

Summary: Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen is a human rights activist in Pakistan, calling attention to unfair treatment of the Pashtun ethnic group, of which he is a member. In 2018, days after he led a rally in support of the Pashtun people in front of the Mochi Gate in Lahore, his Twitter account was suspended.

A number of human rights activists and other supporters of Pashteen quickly began to use Twitter to ask the company, and CEO Jack Dorsey, why Pashteen’s account was suspended.

Decisions to be made by Twitter:

  • How do you distinguish human rights activists organizing protests from users trying to foment violence?
  • How do you weigh reports from governments against activists who criticize the governments making the reports?
  • How responsive should you be to users calling out suspensions they feel were unfair or mistaken?
Questions and policy implications to consider:
  • Governments that are criticized by activists often accuse those activists of being “terrorists” or trying to foment violence. Is it possible to have a policy that distinguishes different types of protests and protest movements?
  • Can shutting down the accounts of activists harm important causes?
Resolution: Twitter quickly restored Pashteen’s account in response to the outcry, though no public explanation of either the takedown or return was provided. Pashteen has continued to speak out in Pakistan, as well as to organize protests. Following one such protest in January of 2020, Pashteen was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition.

At the time of this case study, it appears he is still facing those charges, though his Twitter account remains active with efforts to organize more protests and get the Pashtun people to protest government actions that have harmed them.

Originally posted to the Trust & Safety Foundation website.

civil rights, content moderation, human rights, manzoor ahmed pashteen, pakistan, pashtun
twitter

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Jan 2021 @ 4:00pm

    It’s Friday. Go do something constructive instead of posting shit that no one cares about. Get a life.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Jan 2021 @ 4:08pm

      Re:

      It's a content moderation case study. They post these twice a week, and I find them to be great. So I disagree that "no one cares" about this. I think the case studies are great.

      What's worse, having someone post something on a website that is available to you for free that you disagree with, or you feeling so upset about it you need to scream at people for them doing so?

      Maybe take a look in the mirror and think about what brought you to this point in your life that you feel that the proper thing to do when you see an article you don't care about is to yell at the site that provided it to you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 29 Jan 2021 @ 4:16pm

      …the AC said to a mirror.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 29 Jan 2021 @ 4:18pm

      Re:

      AC's self-reflection level: Vampire

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


