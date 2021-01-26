Techdirt Podcast Episode 267: A Section 230 Roundtable
from the discussion-item dept
We've got one more cross-post from another podcast this week, and the subject is still the law that's dominating the tech policy discourse: Section 230. Mike recently joined R Street's Shoshana Weissmann on the Daily Tech News Show hosted by Tom Merritt, for a roundtable discussion about the all-important online liability shield and its many, many vital applications that people typically fail to consider. You can listen to the whole conversation on this week's episode of the Techdirt Podcast.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: content moderation, podcast, policy, section 230
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I'm so glad that Mike sat down with right-wing Federalist Society member, ass-kisser of Ajit Pai, and hater of Net Neutrality Shoshana Weissmann on this show. The lukewarm pro-corporate diarrhea that spewed out of her mouth over all that time was quite hilarious in how fucking moronic and ignorant it was.
I look forward to a future Techdirt Podcast where she and Mike piss and moan about the Biden FTC breaking up Big Tech like it deserves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The lukewarm pro-corporate diarrhea about why Net Neutrality is bad, I mean. She's spewed plenty of other lukewarm pro-corporate shit out her mouth, having also worked for the GOP rag The Weekly Standard, but the NN stuff is where it was most hilarious. I look forward to seeing her and her best friend Ajit flounder and sputter as Rosenworcel and Co. reinstate Title II.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You may want to see a therapist about your coprophilia.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Karl Bode uses the word "Bullshit" a whole lot in his article titles when he takes telecoms to task. Is pointing out that one of the participants on this podcast is a shit-spewer all that wrong?
It's pretty hypocritical of her to support Section 230 while she also supported Ajit Pai's facts-optional repeal of Net Neutrality, that repeal giving ISPs the freedom to block, throttle, and make special deals as they wish. Section 230 protects free expression online, while repealing Title II allows ISPs to restrict people's choices (or reward others with faster speeds) for profit whenever they see fit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I mean, it's almost like people who have disagreements on some policy issues can agree on others.
Shocking.
Also: grow up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply