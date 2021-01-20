Fox News Needs To Accept Some Of The Blame For The Insurrection; But That Doesn't Mean We Toss Out The 1st Amendment
from the come-on-now dept
While lots of people have been blaming social media for the insurrection at the Capitol a few weeks back, fewer have recognized that Fox News is at least as much to blame, if not more. As we've covered in the past, Yochai Benkler's book, Network Propaganda, went into great detail with tons of data and evidence, to highlight how, contrary to popular belief, the crazy conspiracy theories don't really spread that quickly on social media... until after Fox News picks them up. That book also highlights how, while "left-wing" media has its own fair share of wacky conspiracy theories, they don't spread to nearly the same degree, and competition among different news venues includes attempts to debunk the wackier conspiracy theories. The same is just not there in the Fox News media-sphere.
We've actually seen this play out in interesting ways over the last few weeks. Fox News actually did, finally, break with President Trump and his pathetic attempts to deny the election results, and it simply made Trump and his cultist fanboys switch channels to even more insane merchants of garbage: OAN and Newsmax.
Somewhat infamous neocon Max Boot, who spent years championing the kinds of policies that Fox News used to support, before becoming a vocal "Never Trumper," has penned a piece in the Washington Post that rightly calls out Fox News' role in the current mess that we're in. However, he then goes much further, in suggesting legal consequences for Fox News and other Republican/Trumpist voices that played a role via things like Fox News.
Anyone who cherishes our democracy should be grateful to the management of Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites for their newfound sense of social responsibility. We should expect at least the same level of responsibility from broadcast media — and in particular from Fox News, which has the largest reach on the right.
To its credit, Fox News acknowledged that Joe Biden won. But, reports Media Matters for America, “in the two weeks after Fox News called the election for Biden, Fox News cast doubt on the results of the election at least 774 times.” According to NPR, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs said Trump’s opponents in the government were guilty of “treason” and that it would be “criminal” for Republicans to recognize Biden’s victory. Fox News host Mark Levin told viewers: “If we don’t fight on Jan. 6 on the floor of the Senate and the House — and that is the joint meeting of Congress on these electors — then we are done.”
The pro-Trump insurrectionists were listening. To take but one example, The Post reports that Ashli Babbitt, who was killed in the attack, “was an avid viewer of Fox News, praising Tucker Carlson and other far-right media personalities on the network as she derided their liberal targets.” This is dismaying but hardly surprising. As the New York Times notes, “Fox has long been the favorite channel of pro-Trump militants. The man who mailed pipe bombs to CNN in 2018 watched Fox News ‘religiously.’”
And, yes, it makes sense to call out Fox News for spreading outright falsehoods over and over again in a somewhat slavish devotion to a rabid Trumpist audience, but Boot's suggestion to have the FCC go after Fox News is hugely problematic.
But while we should expect better behavior from media executives, we shouldn’t count on it. CNN (where I’m a global affairs analyst) notes that the United Kingdom doesn’t have its own version of Fox News, because it has a government regulator that metes out hefty fines to broadcasters that violate minimal standards of impartiality and accuracy. The United States hasn’t had that since the Federal Communications Commission stopped enforcing the “fairness” doctrine in the 1980s. As president, Biden needs to reinvigorate the FCC. Or else the terrorism we saw on Jan. 6 may be only the beginning, rather than the end, of the plot against America.
This is... nonsense. And also unconstitutional. The "fairness doctrine" which Republicans have been against for ages, and which they falsely claimed net neutrality was an attempt to bring back (it was not), only covered broadcast media. And that was because broadcast media used public spectrum, and since the broadcasters received that spectrum in exchange for broadcasting content for the public good, it was ruled that the FCC could require what was, basically, a right of response.
However, such a thing has never applied to areas that the FCC has no authority over, including cable TV (and now internet TV). Nor does it apply to the internet and social media. Even if the FCC brought back the fairness doctrine, it couldn't apply it to Fox News. Any attempt to do so would almost certainly lose (and lose badly) in court as an attack on the 1st Amendment itself.
It is easy to understand why Fox News has some responsibility for what has happened in the last few years (and especially in the last few weeks). But it is a much trickier question to figure out what should be done about it. One thing that should not be done is tossing out our principles, and trampling basic rights like the 1st Amendment. I agree that Fox News is an embarrassment and harmful to American democracy in many, many ways. But forcing it to be "impartial" and compelling it to share speech with which it disagrees is no way to support democracy. Any such rule would lead to trouble down the road.
Imagine how the next version of a Trump FCC would treat the NY Times, the Washington Post, CNN and CNBC -- all of which the President referred to as "fake news" and "enemies of the people." It's not hard to see that any precedent to go after Fox News via the FCC or other legal means would not only be repeated against those other news organizations under the next Trumpist President, but it would likely be worse and even more extreme -- all while pointing back to the "precedent" set by a Biden administration doing something similar to Fox News.
We don't support democracy by throwing away our own rights.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, fairness doctrine, fcc, free speech, max boot, propaganda, responsibility
Companies: fox news
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Actually, here’s an thought. If there was as much competition among right-wing media as among left-wing media, would we have better fact-checking and less of a spread of right-wing conspiracy theories for conservatives?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Probably not. The right-wing mediasphere has no “antibody” function for lies/fake news.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This is interesting, but weirdly worded.. Take this quote:
"But once one wing has established the strategy of partisan bias confirmation, the centrist media with their truth-seeking institutions and reputations suddenly deliver a new benefit to partisans of the opposite pole—as objective external arbiters they can offer institutionalized credibility to reinforce their view that what their opposition is saying is false"
he is saying "I'm not taking any sides but one worldview is generally reaffirmed by the truth and the other is reaffirmed by lies"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Real news from a conservative perspective without the extremist fringe might be of benefit but more of the lying and deceitful misinformation is not a good idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Modern American conservatism is closely tied to extremists of numerous kinds — White supremacists, Christian nationalists, QAnon supporters — as well as policies and political maneuvering that could be described as “extremist”. Modern American conservatives protected a political extremist as he took a blowtorch to political norms and, indeed, the country itself. The attempted coup on the 6th of January wasn’t a symptom of modern American conservatism. It was an endpoint, a goal, and maybe the dying gasp of the Republican Party.
Modern American conservatism is, in word and deed, a form of political extremism. Anyone who thinks they can fix that state of affairs is more than welcome to try. But they’ll certainly need more to work with than thoughts and prayers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
OANN and Newsmax show that unfortunately that they compete in the opposite direction with fact checking as it is all about telling them what they want to hear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Impartiality is basically a myth and should not be all sides are not equal, pretending they are is just pretending. Accuracy however is a whole different story.
In my opinion we have seen that calling out lies will not be effective if the government is allowed to use their power to actively undermine anyone who tries to call out the lies and actively support anyone spreading them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The movement is going to find a network no matter what so Fox could be anyone.
More disturbing than the insurrection is how people almost never think for themselves, just following the crowd.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Why not set that precedent, what could go wrong?'
While Fox absolutely deserves condemnation for helping to stoke the fires by repeating Trump's lies about election fraud you'd think after four years of Trump declaring any news agency who disagreed with him or worse contradicted him 'fake news' it would be really clear that punishing news agencies(or 'news' agencies as it were) is a precedent you really don't want to set.
Even setting aside constitutional concerns you do not want it seen as acceptable for the government to step in and punish liars, because even if you agree with the current government and officials making that determination it's a guarantee that it's a matter of when, not if, that changes, and at that point you'll be out of luck when they decide to start punishing 'liars' of their own.
(As an aside I find it rather fitting that literally two articles back is a story about another head of state/dictator arresting and jailing doctors for going against The Official Word on Covid, showing nicely the risks of that idea.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would point out the UK at the moment doesn't have a version of Fox News, however Murdoch is in the process of launching a UK version of Fox News (and we are getting at least another version from other people), and the Conservatives here are in the process of appointing Right Wingers to lead the BBC.
So I wouldn't really put your hopes in a UK like system of doing anything to stop the likes of Fox News, especially as it's just as dependent as the people in power being willing to hold them to account instead of turning a blind eye.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You don't get elected in the UK without Rupert Murdoch's support, the leaders of the conservatives, new Labour and the SNP have all bent the knee, and we've seen what happens to those who say no.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What we see happening is private companys like google or twitter,
are removing apps or removing accounts that are calling for violent or illegal actions or promote hate speech.
it would a bad thing if government tried to moderate content on cable tv
or online tv streaming channels.
part of free speech is accepting that some people may use it to express
liberal or conservative views that you may not agree with
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply