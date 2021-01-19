Techdirt Podcast Episode 266: In Defense Of Section 230 & A Decentralized Internet
The podcast went on pause over the holidays and amidst the deluge of... events — but now we're back! And to kick things off, we've got a cross-post from Nick Gillespie's Reason podcast. Mike recently joined Nick for an interview about Section 230 and why a decentralized internet is better than a heavily-restricted one, and you can listen to the whole thing on this week's episode of the Techdirt Podcast.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Filed Under: content moderation, decentralization, internet, podcast, section 230
You can tell a lot about a guy based on who they associate with. Mike heading over to Reason to be a guest on their podcast, hoo boy...
Reason is a pile of Koch-funded garbage. That's the only way I can describe a site that has an article that gives their support to the anti-science horseshit-laden Great Barrington Declaration, also created by an organization funded by the Kochs. The site has numerous pro-corporate articles which treat Net Neutrality and any sort of reasonable regulation as if it's government abusing its power. Its comments section is even worse and goes largely unmoderated, populated by alt-right Trumpers and spambots.
But then again, I guess much of Reason's stances are in line with Mike "I have a Degree in Union Busti- I mean Labor Relations" Masnick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'll respond to a few things here.
a.k.a. the "guilty by association" logical fallacy.
People have other people with whom they don't agree 100% on all the time. For instance, David Sirota (a speechwriter for Bernie Sanders and husband of Colorado state senator Emily Sirota) had the likes of Ken Buck (an archconservative US representaive from Colorado) over on his podcast. They talked about things they see eye-to-eye on. I don't agree with Reason all the time (probably about half the time), but Mike's move here seemed extremely logical.
Libertarian billionaires funding an openly libertarian web-site? *drops monocle in champagne glass*
Was Mike (or rather, Karl, since that's his beat) invited over to their podcast to comment? If not, what's your problem?
This site gets alt-right Trumpers and spambots as well. It's more moderated, but at least you can see their comments. Also, why shouldn't they moderate as they see fit?
I disagree with Mike on unions. That being said, you're being extremely disingenuous if you think that him commenting on these issues on their podcast means that he agrees with them 100%, or even 95%.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
