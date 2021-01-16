This Week In Techdirt History: January 10th - 16th
from the new-years dept
Five Years Ago
This week in 2016, the world was responding to the death of David Bowie, and we looked back on his innovation in music business models, and then noted how copyright limited the ability to pay tribute to Bowie on the radio. Obama used his final state of the union address to both praise and complain about the open internet, while New York's District Attorney was calling for a ban on the sale of encrypted smartphones. The movie industry was once again reporting record box office numbers despite their complaints about piracy, with even leaked films raking in record-breaking cash, and Netflix was still in its don't-try-to-stop-password-sharing phase while NBC was still in its Netflix is not a threat phase. Plus, lest we forget battles over content moderation have been going on for a long time and can touch all kinds of industries, Lego backed down after blocking people from buying blocks for political projects.
Ten Years Ago
Five years before that in 2011, other content moderation and liability debates were raging — especially in the lawsuit against Backpage. We also saw the beginning of a major fight between Sony and George Hotz, who jailbroke PS3s to restore their ability to run different operating systems. Meanwhile, we were learning more about the government's attempts to get info from Twitter for the Wikileaks investigation (and were pleased to see the social network fighting back, while wondering who else the government might have targeted). Customs officers were trying to intimidate Wikileaks volunteers, Rep. Peter King tried to have Wikileaks put on the Treasury Department's terrorist list (the Treasury thankfully refused), and the EFF debunked the myth that the leaked cables weren't important. Meanwhile, Congress was continuing its annual traditions of promising patent reform that would never come and promising a Patriot Act renewal that very much would.
Fifteen Years Ago
This week in 2006 we saw the appearance of the first Apple computers with Intel chips, and the launch of the much-hyped Google Video offering that turned out to be completely underwhelming (and not just because of its embrace of copy protection). Sony was still trying to downplay its rootkit scandal while we talked about whether DRM will always introduce security problems, and while the use of copy protection continued to screw over actual creators.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
My initial double-take at 2016 being five years ago aside (oh yeah, we're 2021 now...), David Bowie's been dead for five years? I would have sworn he was a more recent death.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That was just his career....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply