Daily Deal: The Build A Strategy Game Development Bundle

Thu, Jan 7th 2021

The Build a Strategy Game Development Bundle has 10 courses to help you learn how to build your own game with the Unity Real-Time Development Platform. You'll learn strategy game fundamentals and mechanics, camera control, resource gathering, unit spawning mechanics, 3D isometric city-building, and more. Other courses cover Godot Game Engine, Photon, Azure, and more. It's on sale for $40.

